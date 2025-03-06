Senate Bill 397 Printer's Number 344

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 344 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 397 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, STEFANO AND DUSH, MARCH 6, 2025 REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, MARCH 6, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of July 23, 1970 (P.L.563, No.195), entitled "An act establishing rights in public employes to organize and bargain collectively through selected representatives; defining public employes to include employes of nonprofit organizations and institutions; providing compulsory mediation and fact-finding, for collective bargaining impasses; providing arbitration for certain public employes for collective bargaining impasses; defining the scope of collective bargaining; establishing unfair employe and employer practices; prohibiting strikes for certain public employes; permitting strikes under limited conditions; providing penalties for violations; and establishing procedures for implementation," in employee rights, providing for reporting of dues and for annual report; in Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board, providing for report availability; and, in collective bargaining agreement, providing for forwarding agreement to board. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The act of July 23, 1970 (P.L.563, No.195), known as the Public Employe Relations Act, is amended by adding sections to read: Section 402. (a) A public employe shall have the right to examine the use of membership dues collected by the public employe's employe organization in the collective bargaining unit on a regular basis. An employe organization representing a 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26

