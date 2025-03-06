Senate Bill 397 Printer's Number 344
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 344
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
397
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, STEFANO AND DUSH, MARCH 6, 2025
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, MARCH 6, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 23, 1970 (P.L.563, No.195), entitled
"An act establishing rights in public employes to organize
and bargain collectively through selected representatives;
defining public employes to include employes of nonprofit
organizations and institutions; providing compulsory
mediation and fact-finding, for collective bargaining
impasses; providing arbitration for certain public employes
for collective bargaining impasses; defining the scope of
collective bargaining; establishing unfair employe and
employer practices; prohibiting strikes for certain public
employes; permitting strikes under limited conditions;
providing penalties for violations; and establishing
procedures for implementation," in employee rights, providing
for reporting of dues and for annual report; in Pennsylvania
Labor Relations Board, providing for report availability;
and, in collective bargaining agreement, providing for
forwarding agreement to board.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of July 23, 1970 (P.L.563, No.195), known
as the Public Employe Relations Act, is amended by adding
sections to read:
Section 402. (a) A public employe shall have the right to
examine the use of membership dues collected by the public
employe's employe organization in the collective bargaining unit
on a regular basis. An employe organization representing a
