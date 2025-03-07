Residential property price index for November 2024 - January 2025
MACAU, March 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for November 2024 - January 2025 was 204.2, down by 1.3% over the previous period (October - December 2024). The index for Taipa & Coloane (212.7) dropped by 7.2% while that for the Macao Peninsula (202.1) climbed by 0.4%. The index for existing residential units (223.6) increased by 0.1% from the previous period, whereas that for pre-sale residential units (222.2) went down by 16.8%.
The index for existing residential units in the Macao Peninsula (210.3) grew by 0.3% while the index for those in Taipa & Coloane (276.4) dropped by 0.4%. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between 6 and 10 years old and for those over 20 years old rose by 0.5% and 0.1% respectively, whereas the index for those of 5 years old or less fell by 2.6%.
With respect to usable floor area, the indices for residential units with less than 50 square metres and for those with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres decreased by 5.7% and 3.2% respectively from the previous period. On the other hand, the index for those with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres increased by 0.6%. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the indices for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less and for those with more than seven storeys dipped by 0.1% and 3.8% respectively.
In comparison with November 2023 - January 2024, the overall residential property price index fell by 11.8%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane dropping by 12.6% and 8.2% respectively.
