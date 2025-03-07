Liberyx Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Dr. Eddy Zhu as Chief CMC Officer

HONG KONG SAR, HONG KONG, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liberyx Therapeutics , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing safe, effective, and patient-friendly drugs to treat rare, pediatric neurometabolic diseases, announces the appointment of Eddy Zhu, Ph.D., as Chief CMC Officer. With extensive experience in commercial manufacturing, pharmaceutical development and regulatory approvals, Dr. Zhu is a highly accomplished scientific professional with a proven track record of success as a leader in technical R&D excellence, resulting in numerous peer-reviewed publications, multiple formulation patents, and regulatory approval.“We are excited to have Eddy join Liberyx Therapeutics as our new Chief CMC Officer,” said Alex Yang, J.D., LL.M., Chair and Chief Executive Officer at Liberyx, “Eddy’s expertise in commercial manufacturing and pharmaceutical development will be invaluable as we continue to make significant advancements in the clinical development.”Dr. Zhu was most recently the Product Development Lead at Sanofi, where he played a critical role in pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical formulation and development across oral solids, liquids and injectables. Dr. Zhu also served as a director for the Parenteral Drug Development Team at WuXi AppTec, focusing on small molecule compound, peptide, peptide-drug-conjugate (PDC), and nucleotide projects. Dr. Zhu has held various senior positions with increasing responsibilities in both MNC and small startup environments.Dr. Zhu holds a Ph.D. in Applied Biological Sciences from Ghent University, a Master’s degree in Food Technology from K.U. Leuven and Ghent University through the inter-university program and a Bachelor’s degree in Plant Protection from Guangxi University. Dr. Zhu also holds a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification from the Project Management Institute (PMI).“I am honored to join Liberyx team and lead the development and implementation of CMC strategies,” commented Dr. Zhu. “I look forward to being a key contributor to accelerate Liberyx’s pipeline development and bring safe and effective therapies to patients and families living with neurometabolic disorders.”About Liberyx TherapeuticsLiberyx Therapeutics is an innovative clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for rare diseases affecting children, primarily neurometabolic disorders such as glycine encephalopathy (also known as nonketotic hyperglycinemia, NKH) and urea cycle disorders. Liberyx founded in 2021 with the support of Mstone Partners is currently focused on developing four pipeline candidates, including two combination approaches.Liberyx Therapeutics’ largest shareholder Mstone Partners is an entrepreneurial biotech incubator in the form of a holding company which owns and manages a portfolio of drug development companies. Mstone focuses on pediatric and repurposed drugs, rare and neurodegenerative diseases, and innovative technologies for targeted indications. Since its inception in 2016, Mstone has invested in two US and two HK companies, which are now in advanced clinical-stages with the US FDA. Mstone has also established a number of portfolio companies in a centralized, hub-and-spoke model.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.