Biodegradable Plastic Additives Market worth $2.20 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.1%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Biodegradable Plastic Additives Market is estimated to grow from USD 1.49 billion in 2024 to USD 2.20 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.1%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Integration with bioplastics growth, biodegradability standards in single-use plastics, and focus on food safety and non-toxicity are the key driver in the market. Manufacturers are also focused on to increase their presence in Asia Pacific region due to the strong growing countries such as India and China.

List of Key Players in Biodegradable Plastic Additives Market:

Cargill Inc. (US), DIC Corporation (Japan), A DEKA Corporation (Japan), Croda International Plc (UK), Stora Enso (Finland), UPM-Kymmene OYJ (Finland), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Borregaard AS (Norway), Corbion N.V. (Netherlands), Avient Corporation (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Biodegradable Plastic Additives Market:

Drivers: Focus on food safety and non-toxicity Restraint: Lack of established supply chains Opportunity: Government incentives and subsidies Challenge: Competition from fossil-based alternatives

Key Findings of the Study:

Bio-based non-aromatic segment accounted for largest share, in terms of value, of the global biodegradable plastic additives market in 2023. Consumer goods segment was accounted for the largest share in biodegradable plastic additives market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to be the largest market for the biodegradable plastic additives market, in terms of value, in 2023.

Based on chemistry type, the biodegradable plastic additives market is segmented as bio-based aromatic (lignin-based additives, monomers and oligomers), bio-based non-aromatic (aliphatic bio-based additives, other non-aromatic bio-based additives). From them, bio-based aromatic accounted for second largest market share, in terms of value, in 2023. This is due to their importance in improving the structure and functionality of bioplastics, bio -based aromatics are the second largest segments in biodegradable plastic additives market. These substances are obtained from renewable resources, and they provide improved thermal stability, rigidity and durability which are necessary characteristics for high performance applications in packaging, automotive and consumer goods.

Based on type, the biodegradable plastic additives market is segmented into bio-based plasticizers, bio-based stabilizers, bio-based flame retardants, bio-based antimicrobial additives, bio-based antistatic agents, bio-based impact modifiers, and other bio-based additives. The bio-based antimicrobial additives are projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value during forecast period. Because owing to their usage in industries which are more focused on hygiene and sustainability. Being sustainable in nature, these additives serve the purpose of improving the durability of biodegradable plastics by indirectly preventing its biodegradation and preserving it from bacterial and fungal infection. Their applications cover packaging (especially food), health care, and other products aimed at ensuring hygiene and longer shelf life.

Based on region, North America was the second largest region for the consumption of biodegradable plastic additives owing to factors such as a strong industrial base, adoption of advanced technologies and emphasis on sustainability. Backed by additives that enhance performance and functionality, the region's well-established packaging, agriculture and healthcare sectors are driving demand for biodegradable plastics. Moreover, the region's extensive infrastructure for bioplastic manufacturing and collaboration between industries and academia foster innovation. These factors collectively make North America a key player in the global biodegradable plastic additives market

