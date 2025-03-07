New awards honour inspirational South Australian women

Release date: 07/03/25

South Australians are invited to keep shining the spotlight on women making significant contributions to their communities and industries following the state’s first ever Women’s Week.

Nominations for the new South Australian Women of Impact Awards open on International Women’s Day, 8 March.

The Awards recognise and celebrate women making an impact and creating positive change for women in South Australia across four categories:

Impact in Industry Award – women making a positive impact in their industry

Impact in the Community Award – women making a positive impact in their community

Aboriginal Impact Award – First Nations Women advocating for their community and/or making a difference in their field

Ending Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence Impact Award – women dedicated to preventing and ending DFSV in South Australia

The categories aim to encourage nominations from diverse groups within the South Australian community and to recognise and raise the profile of the outstanding service and significant contributions of women across all areas.

Nominations can be made through the South Australian Women of Impact Awards website until 30 May 2025.The winners for each category are expected to be announced in September.

The launch of the awards is a fitting close to the first ever SA Women’s Week where the community was encouraged to consider what tangible actions they can take to advance gender equality in South Australia.

The Malinauskas Labor Government, through the Office for Women is proudly hosting a calendar of nearly 70 events for SA Women’s Week between 1 and 8 March to highlight the achievements of women and girls and to drive change towards a more inclusive state.

Participants have been enjoying discounted tickets to selected women-led Adelaide Fringe shows, as well as art exhibitions, functions, film screenings, seminars and more and contemplating the actions they can take.

The Government is thankful to the many groups and organisations that have been taking part in celebrations and considering their actions and is looking forward to the next SA Women’s Week in 2026.

You can nominate someone for a Women of Impact awards at https://officeforwomen.sa.gov.au/womens-policy/womens-leadership/sa-women-of-impact-awards

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

The South Australian Women of Impact Awards are about shining a light on the efforts of hardworking volunteers, advocates, researchers, service providers and others who have made it their mission to drive positive change.

These are the women we hope will inspire the next generation to give back to their communities and to pursue their goals.

I encourage any South Australian who knows a woman making waves in her workplace or community to put their name forward to be recognised for their contributions to the state and commitment to driving lasting change that will make a difference in women’s lives and to the strength of their communities and our state as a whole.