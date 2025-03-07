Women in sport honoured through inspiring mural

Inspiring Greatness is the theme of a new giant mural being unveiled at Coopers Stadium at the end of the historic SA Women’s Week and ahead of a historic International Women’s Day in South Australia.

The mural was commissioned by the Malinauskas Labor Government to honour the legacy of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup as a celebration of women’s football, women’s involvement in sport and how we have advanced gender equality through it.

The creative work of South Australian artist Tayla Carlaw, the mural was commissioned by the State Government through Office for Recreation, Sport and Racing and Adelaide Venue Management.

In the lead up to and during the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Government invested in the Power of Her Women’s Leadership program, Football SA officers focused on growing women’s participation in the game and the Raiise program to engage clubs in education around calling out violence against women and promoting inclusive cultures and respectful relationships.

Following the success of the Matildas and the opportunities provided by the FIFA Women’s World Cup to advance change for women in Australia and beyond, the State Government announced $18 million in legacy funding over three years for dedicated facilities, improvements and programs that will grow female sporting participation.

South Australia’s first ever SA Women’s Week was launched this year as a celebration of women in South Australia and as a call to action for the community to consider the role they can play in driving change that advances equality for women and girls in the state.

South Australia’s inaugural Women’s Week has been a resounding success, igniting conversations, driving action, and reinforcing the state’s commitment to a future where gender doesn’t determine opportunity.

More than 60 events have been held or scheduled across SA Women’s Week, celebrating women’s achievements and tackling the barriers to their equal participation in every aspect of community life.

SA Women’s Week culminates in the blockbuster Adelaide United International Women’s Day double header at Coopers Stadium on Saturday night, where the Adelaide United Women’s match will serve as the headline event for the night.

Fans are encouraged to join the Red Army in cheering on the Adelaide United Women’s team who are playing for second spot on the table.

Overlooking the Stadium’s main entrance (Gate 10, Manton Street), the Inspiring Greatness mural measures 9m high by 5m wide and took over 30 hours to complete.

This year’s International Women’s Day UN Women theme - ‘March Forward’ reinforces the notion that progress is not just about reflection but about taking decisive, sustained and bold steps to turn our commitments into action.

View timelapse footage of the mural’s creation: https://vimeo.com/1063032585/23dd5d367d?share=copy

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

Our Government is determined to advance change that helps all girls and women to equally, safely and actively participate in every aspect of community life, including in sport and in our economy.

SA Women’s Week has marked a shift from discussion to action, ensuring inequality is acknowledged and that we work together to eradicate it once and for all.

This incredible mural will inspire girls and women to be active and pursue their dreams and will serve as a legacy of the Matildas’ World Cup run and of our steadfast commitment to supporting women and women’s sport.

I can’t wait to see the Reds march forward to victory over the Mariners, to cheering these incredible women on and to seeing this mural send an important message to everyone about the need for women to be celebrated for their strength, talent and physicality – a message that changes the way women and the roles they can play are seen!

Attributable to Emily Bourke

The significant investments we are making in women’s sport to grow female participation rates are diverse, each reflected with a clear goal in mind.

We want to show girls, on and off the pitch, they can be part of the Reds and follow in the footsteps of their heroes in the green and gold.

This powerful piece is testament to the impact the World Cup continues to have, and the work underway at a local level to build on that success.

Attributable to Rhiannon Pearce

Our Government is supporting kids to be active in their local communities. And we know that girls are less likely to engage in ongoing participation in sport, comparatively to boys.

We want to show girls that there are endless opportunities for them in sport – even those which have traditionally been “for the boys.”

This inspirational mural will send a strong and impactful message to our girls, that there is a place for them with the Reds, and in football.

Attributable to Nathan Kosmina, Adelaide United CEO

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 being played at Coopers Stadium was a landmark event for our sport, and with AVM and the State Government’s continued support, we want to ensure the momentum of the event continues to carry forward.

The ‘Inspiring Greatness’ mural will be a reminder of the World Cup’s legacy in South Australia both today, and for future generations and is a fitting tribute to the growth of women’s football.

I want to thank AVM and the Office for Recreation, Sport and Racing and congratulate Tayla Carlaw on a fantastic piece of art. We hope to complement its unveiling with a good result tomorrow night and hope the broader football community will come out and show their support on 23 March, when we play Brisbane Roar in a standalone match at Coopers Stadium.

Attributable to Martin Radcliffe, Adelaide Venue Management CEO

As passionate supporters of women’s football, it’s been a real thrill to work with a local South Australian artist to create this spectacular artwork.

Not only does it stand as a legacy piece for the five 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup matches, we hosted at Coopers Stadium, but serves as a lasting reminder of our ongoing commitment to supporting and celebrating women in football.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup kicked off an exciting new era for women’s football with increased interest and support, which is something we continue to bear witness to each time Adelaide United’s Women’s team plays here at the Stadium.

We’re really pleased to sponsor the upcoming standalone game on 23 March and encourage as many fans as possible to come out, bring their energy and cheer on our Adelaide United Women’s team as they continue their push towards finals.

Attributable to Tayla Carlaw, Mural Artist

I’m extremely proud to have been involved in this project. The brief was to create a vibrant, powerful artwork that celebrates the legacy and future of women in football, while also paying tribute to the FIFA Women’s World Cup matches held here in Adelaide.

At its heart, the mural features an adult female player ‘inspiring greatness’ in a young athlete, set against an abstract background, Their connection speaks to mentorship, perseverance and the continuing growth of women’s sport. The ball uniquely blends the classic football pattern with a world map to symbolise the global sporting community, honouring the world-class teams that have played at the Stadium.

It was truly an honour to bring this artwork to life at South Australia’s home of football. The project also marked a deeply personal milestone for me – my return to mural art after stepping back to raise my daughter.