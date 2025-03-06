Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For Terrell

TEXAS, March 6 - March 6, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Terrell, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Film Commission.

“Congratulations to Terrell on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 175 other Texas communities that have received this recognition,” said Governor Abbott. “Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, Texas communities are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Terrell market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production. Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed.”

"I am proud to congratulate the City of Terrell on earning the prestigious Film Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Senator Bob Hall. “This recognition highlights Terrell’s rich history, vibrant culture, and welcoming community—qualities that make it a prime destination for filmmakers looking to bring their stories to life. By embracing the creative industries, Terrell is opening new doors for local job opportunities and increased visibility on the big screen. I look forward to seeing the many ways this designation will benefit the city and its residents.”

“Congratulations to the City of Terrell for achieving the designation of a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Film Commission,” said Representative Keith Bell. “This notable honor involves a rigorous training and certification process, a testament to the dedication and commitment of our hard-working community. I commend everyone involved in this notable achievement and look forward to the opportunities the thriving Texas media industry will bring.”

"The natural beauty and unique historical charm of Terrell have captured the eye of Texas' leading filmmakers," said Terrell City Manager Mike Sims. “Now a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community, the City and the Chamber have a recognized program for helping filmmakers bring their vision to reality.”

Terrell joins more than 175 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. The Texas Film Commission in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office has attracted more than $2.5 billion in local spending and created more than 189,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2024.

To explore all that Film Friendly Texas Communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview.

For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline