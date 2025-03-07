Chlorinated Paraffin Market Projected to Hit $2.7 Billion by 2031 Driven by Surge in Demand for Metalworking Fluids

WIN SIVERS DRIVE, OR, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per to the resrach report published by Allied Market Research, the global chlorinated paraffin market size was valued at $1.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. Chlorinated paraffin industry growth is driven by increase in demand for metalworking fluids in industrial applications and low manufacturing cost of chlorinated paraffin. On the other hand, stringent government regulations pertaining to the use of chlorinated paraffin is expected to hamper the growth to some extent. However, easy availability of raw materials is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Request Report Sample PDF (272): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1940 The report offers a comprehensive study of dynamic market trends, key investment pockets, top segments, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.The global chlorinated paraffin market is analyzed across product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the medium chain segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. The short chain segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 3.94% throughout the forecast period.Based on application, the lubricating additives segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global market. The adhesives segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.46% from 2021 to 2030.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chlorinated-paraffin-market/purchase-options Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.02% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.Report Key Highlighters:1. 20 countries are covered in the chlorinated paraffin market report. The report covers segment analysis of each country in both value and volume during the forecast period 2021-2031.2. More than 3,700 product literatures, industry releases, annual reports, and other such documents of key industry participants have been reviewed to obtain a better understanding of the market and gain competitive intelligence.3. The chlorinated paraffin market is fragmented in nature with numerous manufacturers such as Aditya Birla Chemicals; Altair Chimica S.p.A.; Caffaro Industrie; Dover Chemical Corporation; Handy Chemical Corporation, Inc.; Ineos Chlor; Inovyn; KLJ Group; LEUNA Tenside GmbH, and Química del Cinca. Also tracked key strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, mergers, expansion, etc. of the players operating in the chlorinated paraffin market.Get Enquiry Before Purchasing Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1940 Key Market PlayersS.A.INOVYNINEOS CHLORCAFFARO INDUSTRIE S.P.A.DOVER CHEMICAL CORPORATIONHANDY CHEMICAL CORPORATION LTD.QUIMICA DEL CINCAS.A.ALTAIR CHIMICA SPAADITYA BIRLA CHEMICALSLEUNA-TENSIDE GMBHKLJ GROUPBy RegionNorth America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Related LinksChlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride MarketPVC Pipe MarketParaffin Wax MarketChlorinated Polyethylene Market

