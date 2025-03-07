New Benchmark for Asset Security: CoinEx Announces Updated Proof of Reserve Data, Further Enhancing User Asset Protection

HONG KONG, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the frequent scandals in the crypto industry, user asset security has become the core benchmark for evaluating the value of trading platforms. On February 26, 2025, the globally renowned cryptocurrency trading platform CoinEx announced an update to its reserve data. Its wallet's total market value has reached $810 million, with the platform's token CET reserve rate as high as 118.27%, and the reserve rate for USDT and DOGE standing at 113.6% and 100.11%, respectively. This data reaffirms CoinEx’s long-standing commitment to 100% Reserve and injects confidence into the market with its transparency far exceeding industry standards.

1. Reserve Data Upgrade: The Security Commitment Behind the Data

According to the latest reserve report released by CoinEx, as of February 26, 2024, the total market value of its wallet reached $810,916,297.58, covering mainstream coins such as BTC, ETH, and USDT. All coin reserves exceed 100%. Among them, the platform's token CET leads with a reserve of 118.27%, followed by USDT at 113.6%, while DOGE ensures a sufficient reserve rate of 100.11% for redemption protection.

The reserve rate is a key indicator of a trading platform's solvency. It is calculated as the rate of “the total amount of user assets held by the platform” to “the total user account assets.” When the reserve is≥ 100%, the platform can fully redeem user withdrawals. A reserve above 100% further indicates that the platform has extra risk buffer funds to address extreme market fluctuations or sudden withdrawal demands. This data update from CoinEx undoubtedly sends a clear message to users: regardless of market changes, the safety of user assets remains its bottom line.

2. Upholding the Bottom Line: Seven Years of Adhering to the 100% Reserve Policy

Since its establishment in 2017, CoinEx has always prioritized "user asset security" and publicly committed to the 100% Reserve policy—meaning the platform will never embezzle user assets for other purposes or any reason and will continue to achieve 100% withdrawal of users. This commitment has proven especially valuable during times of industry turmoil:

In the 2022 FTX collapse, it was revealed that its reserve rate was less than 10%, leading to millions of users being unable to redeem their assets. In contrast, CoinEx has continually proven the authenticity and adequacy of its reserves by regularly upgrading the proof of reserve data and third-party audit reports. Even during the market downturn in 2023, CoinEx maintained a reserve rate of ≥100% for all tokens to mitigate potential liquidity pressures.

3. User Asset Security: The Foundation of Survival and the Source of Trust

This update to CoinEx’s reserve is not just a data disclosure, but also a profound lesson for the industry ecosystem:

After the collapse of platforms like FTX, which shattered trust within the industry, only transparency and high-standard asset reserves can regain users' confidence. Furthermore, CoinEx has transformed security costs into a competitive barrier through technological investments, enhancing reserve transparency and driving the industry toward a healthier direction.

In the crypto industry, the true moat is never trading volume or marketing noise, but the "invisible wall" of user asset security. CoinEx has demonstrated over seven years that 100% Reserve is not just a saying, but a trusted cornerstone built through technological investment, mechanism innovation, and long-term.

