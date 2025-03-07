Diligencify Partners with Leading Law Firm in APAC to Strengthen Due Diligence Research

Actionable insights with precision research

Diligencify has partnered with one of APAC’s largest class action lawsuit firms, strengthening its regional presence in due diligence and compliance research.

HYDERABAD, INDIA, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diligencify , a leading provider of due diligence research and compliance solutions, has secured yet another milestone by acquiring a new client in the APAC region—one of the largest class action lawsuit firms in the market. This partnership marks a significant step forward in Diligencify’s commitment to delivering deep investigative research on individuals and companies while strengthening its presence in the region.The new collaboration allows Diligencify to support the firm with its expertise in comprehensive risk assessments, background checks, KYC checks , and corporate due diligence, enabling the client to make informed legal decisions. With a growing emphasis on compliance and regulatory scrutiny across global markets, Diligencify’s proprietary research capabilities provide an essential layer of intelligence for legal professionals handling complex class action lawsuits.“This partnership underscores the increasing demand for high-quality due diligence research in legal and financial sectors ,” said Vijay Kumar, Director at Diligencify. “By leveraging our advanced research methodologies and data-driven insights, we are committed to empowering legal teams with the necessary intelligence to navigate intricate litigation cases.”With its expanding client portfolio, Diligencify continues to establish itself as a trusted research partner for firms that require meticulous investigative support. The partnership is expected to be long-term, reinforcing Diligencify’s role in facilitating ethical and well-informed legal actions.As regulatory landscapes evolve and the demand for risk intelligence grows, Diligencify remains at the forefront of providing actionable insights that enhance corporate and legal decision-making. With this latest expansion, the company is set to further its mission of delivering unparalleled diligence services to clients worldwide.For more information about Diligencify and its due diligence solutions, visit www.diligencify.com About DiligencifyDiligencify is a premier provider of due diligence research services, specializing in risk assessment, background investigations, and compliance solutions for financial institutions, law firms, and corporations. With a strong commitment to accuracy and reliability, Diligencify helps organizations mitigate risks and make informed decisions through cutting-edge research methodologies.

