Mike Robinson Launches Genevieve's Dream™ Brand in Partnership with Western MA Hemp 

Genevieve's Dream Products are launching giving her Carousel Challenge a new burst of energy! Mike Robinson is a cannabinoid medicine researcher that was named to the Top 100 Most Influential People In Cannabis for 2021 by High Times Magazine. Genevieve, the face of CBG, her love for Carousels lights up the world Mike Robinson, the Corporations CEO, and daughter Genevieve he met while giving away Cannabis oils to patients in need over 5 years ago

The long-anticipated brand launch of Genevieve's Dream, the face of CBG, has come. Her Dad, Robinson, has announced a production partnership with the Dream Farm

We've waited five years to see Genevieve's brand launch in partnership with a Dream Farm operation—our family is excited. Paired up with Researcher, it's a Dad and Daughter brand combo for ECS Balance” — Mike Robinson, The Researcher

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a groundbreaking partnership, cannabinoid educator and compassionate care advocate Mike Robinson has launched Genevieve's Dream ™, a brand deeply rooted in love, healing, and the power of hemp. In collaboration with Western MA Hemp, Genevieve's Dream™ will deliver truly full-spectrum, craft-grown hemp products while supporting a lifelong mission—giving Genevieve, the Severely Autistic girl with Epilepsy who started it all and considered the industry 'face of CBG' the future she deserves.For consumers, the market has long anticipated a soil-to-oil farm taste experience in products. "I've wanted a tight-knit, family-oriented operation that works with integrity and love for the land. That used to be easy to find in the Cannabis and Hemp Industries - but now the struggle is real, and survival seems to be the friend far before the consumer," Robinson explains, "I require a higher standard of care for people; compassion is essential. I found that with the brothers at Western MA Hemp."This brand launch coincides with Researcher ™, Robinson's science-driven cannabinoid formulations to balance the bodily system, making this a dual-brand debut aimed at revolutionizing hemp wellness through ECS Balance Control. Together, these brands and their farm partnership represent a dream a half-decade in the making, an unbreakable family bond, and a commitment to the healing power of the cannabis or hemp plant.A Cannabis Love Story: How Genevieve's Dream™ BeganNearly a decade ago, Genevieve was a little girl battling severe autism and epilepsy, suffering from constant seizures that kept her in the hospital. Desperate for help, her mother, Anne Mari, reached out on social media and was connected to a compassionate care provider named Mike Robinson—a man who had been giving away cannabis oils for years while fighting epilepsy, a pharmaceutical opioid addiction, and multiple battles with cancer himself.Mike, a former racecar driver turned cannabis expert, had spent years providing patients across the country with cannabinoid therapies at no cost. His journey with cannabis medicine had saved his life, and he made it his mission to help others. When he met Genevieve and her mother, everything changed.What started as an act of compassion became something much more significant—a family formed. Mike and Anne Mari's relationship grew, and Genevieve and her sisters Sydney and Fatima became a part of his life. As older sister Fatima moved on in life and got married, Mike gained a son-in-law, Michael, and two grandchildren. "I was on my own on the road, for the most part living out of a suitcase; I rented a room I was rarely in as my calling was to travel the states and break the rules - bringing Cannabis Oils to patients in need was what I did regardless of consequences, Robinson explained."I didn't think I'd make it long with multiple cancers, and I didn't want treatment or the side effects that drain the life out of people, so I figured I'd build my own Jacobs Ladder and climb the Stairway to Heaven one drop of oil at a time as I gave away what grew on God's green earth to patients in need of alternative therapies - that was the only mission." Robinson went on, "I once represented kids in Special Education as a Civil Rights lobbyist, fighting restraint and abuse in schools across the nation, so heading back out on the road Pro Bono was nothing new for me, but the experiences were enough to change me forever - it kept me alive - and then I met my girls."Mike and Anne Mari had a shared love for cannabis medicine, and he and Genevieve - a mutual fascination with carousel rides that created an unbreakable bond as she loved to go on the ride at the park, leading to a mission that would one day become Genevieve's Dream™. But, shockingly, one day, the local Carousel in Santa Barbara that Mike Robinson and Genevieve rode on vanished; its owner had to vacate the lease and wanted to put it in a museum - leaving the beautiful city by the sea with no ride."We'd be laying in bed falling asleep, and suddenly here Genevieve cry. I'd run in there, and she'd be in tears, verbalizing about the Carousel in her way; it had to be the most heartbreaking thing I've ever been through." Robinson continued explaining, "I didn't know what I'd do at first, but destiny has its way of playing its role in life if we let it, and with Genevieve's Dream, I learned that patience is a virtue. She simply doesn't understand like you or I would; due to the level of Autism she has, that ride should be there, so we have to bring her and show her that it's gone - 7 years later."The Dream Farm: A Vision of Healing in Partnership with Western Mass HempFor years, Robinson dreamed of creating a farm that could cultivate the highest-quality full-spectrum hemp for research and real people with real needs. In 2020, the mission started by making two corporations that saw the sharp edge of the pandemic: Genevieve's Dream and The Carousel Challenge. At the same time, he partnered with David Uhalley of California Nanobles Corporation. "I remember Mike coming to me one day asking to be a partner in that Corporation, a Nanotechnology startup that recently merged with The Global Cannabinoid Research Center, his center of IP and creations," Uhalley explained how it all began."We did this Carousel Challenge ride event in Las Vegas at Circus Circus; instead of donating to the nonprofit, several entities marketed their hemp products, which lit a fuse with one of the brightest sparks in the industry. Suddenly, a compassion provider wanted to make 'enough millions' to buy her the Carousel himself; he knew at the time most were broke, and it would only get worse with COVID," Uhalley went on: "Over the last five years, it's been a rollercoaster for him, trying to pivot between deals and not letting his family down, this is a dream deal as much as a Dream Farm!"But now? That Dream has become a reality through Western MA Hemp, a craft hemp farm in Chesterfield, Massachusetts, founded by brothers Michael and Brian Lupario. “Genevieve’s Dream is way more than a line of hemp products. It is a powerful mission to heal and restore balance that can benefit us all. At its core is the story of Genevieve, a courageous child with severe epilepsy, and her family who, through love and the power of cannabis, have been able to reclaim a quality of life most of us would take for granted. It's an honor to align our farm with their Dream,” explained Michael Lupario of Western MA Hemp.Meet the Farmers Behind the Dream FarmMichael Lupario started Western MA Hemp in 2019 with his brother Brian. He currently hones his six years of commercial cultivation and over a decade of experience working with alternative medicines to capture the best of what hemp offers. His plant and soil science background from the University of Massachusetts–Amherst ensures the farm's commitment to organic, sustainable growing practices.“'Our "True-to-the Plant' approach recognizes the input material as the keystone to any formulation. We believe the plant is the master of making medicine; as stewards, we are here to promote success by putting the essentials into motion,” explained Michael Lupario. “The art is in preservation, capturing all those delicate aromas and sensitive compounds and delivering them in the final extract. There are dozens of touch points from the field to the dry room and the final conditions for extraction, but the intention is straightforward: capture the plant in a bottle. These products go beyond the "full spectrum"; you can smell, taste, and feel the difference. This project is only scratching the surface of what we can do; we are all very excited for what is to come.”The Carousel Challenge: A Mission of Joy and HealingAt the heart of Genevieve's Dream™ is The Carousel Challenge, a tribute to Genevieve's lifelong love for carousels. "For most of her life, the local carousel was her greatest joy, but when we found that it was just gone one day, she was devastated," her mom, Anne Mari, explained. "Then she started having these dreams and would wake up so upset; Mike would console her, looking at videos of them together on Carousels and of other kids; it became a thing to do for everyone in her life. If you know Genevieve, you know her Dream."To honor her love and the healing power of happiness, Mike Robinson is working to build a new carousel village, one she can call her own, at her home. "The Carousel Challenge isn't just about a ride; it's about giving Genevieve the life she deserves," says Robinson. "For nearly a decade, she's been the face of cannabis compassion, helping others by sharing her story. Now, it's her turn."Supporters are encouraged to share their carousel moments using #CarouselChallenge on social media, spreading joy, nostalgia, and support for Genevieve's Dream. But the mission doesn't stop at a carousel—it's about securing her future.The Dream Fund: Supporting Genevieve for LifeAlongside Anne Mari, Robinson has created The Dream Fund, ensuring that 10% of all proceeds he gains from Genevieve's Dream™ will go directly into a fund for her lifelong needs. "She's waiting until July just to see a dentist," Robinson explains. "The state approved the visit, but I could get her in next week if I called and said I'd pay in cash. That's what this fund is for—it gives her the care she needs when needed. Far beyond a carousel, this is about her future."This self-sustaining model ensures that every purchase supports not only cannabinoid research and wellness education but also Genevieve's ongoing medical and personal needs, making this one of the most heartfelt missions in the cannabis space today. "The unique thing about Genevieve's Dream brand is that she's a severely Autistic person, now 21, with Epilepsy, and her brand trademark is held by my partner David Uhalley - for her," Robinson explained. "Genevieve owns her brand name, and she gains income to a fund for her life from it - it's not simply the name of a product so other people reap the rewards - then comes her Carousel Dream, which will take all this brand can make and more."The Science Behind Genevieve's Dream™ and Researcher™At both brands' core is ECS Balance Control, a concept pioneered by Robinson to help restore balance to the Endocannabinoid System (ECS) without traditional tolerance breaks. CBGa (cannabigerolic acid), the mother of all cannabinoids, plays a crucial role in this balance and has long been a favorite of Genevieve's."We've learned that the ECS can quickly fall out of balance, especially with THC use," Robinson explains. "Some need hemp extracts to fuel their life without psychoactive effects, while others need them to feel THC again. That's why we developed Genevieve's Dream™ and Researcher™—to give people the tools they need to regain control of their ECS."This scientific approach to wellness will be the foundation of future brands, as Robinson hints that Genevieve's Dream™ and Researcher™ are just the beginning. "When the Endocannabinoid System (ECS) is out of balance, it disrupts nearly every function in the body—mood, pain perception, immune response, sleep, and even digestion. An imbalanced ECS can lead to chronic inflammation, heightened anxiety, severe fatigue, and an inability to regulate neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine properly. Many people don't realize that stress, poor diet, or even lack of movement can throw the ECS off, causing tolerance issues and making it harder for the body to respond to cannabinoids effectively," Robinson explained."I focus on ECS Balance Control—to help people regain homeostasis without needing to take long tolerance breaks, using cannabinoids like CBGa, CBDa, CBG, and CBD alongside lifestyle adjustments to reset their system naturally."A Future Rooted in Love, Science, and Community:The launch of Genevieve's Dream™ and Researcher™ marks the beginning of a mission-driven movement that is science-backed, compassion-fueled, and dedicated to changing lives through hemp. From a cannabis love story to a farm-grown future, Mike Robinson and his family prove that healing isn't just about the plant—it's about the people, the love, and the dreams that keep us moving forward."Genevieve's Dream is more than a brand," Robinson says. "It's about giving back. It's about ensuring Genevieve and others like her get what they need. It's about family, it's about healing, and it's about love. And that's just what this world needs right now."Mike Robinson is passionate about sharing the story behind Genevieve's Dream™ and Researcher™, the science of ECS Balance Control, and the profound impact of cannabinoids like CBGa and CBG. As the news of this heartfelt mission spreads worldwide, he welcomes opportunities to connect with those in media, from podcasters to journalists and bloggers who want to dive deeper into the cannabis love story that started it all.Whether discussing the science behind cannabinoid formulations, the mission to fund Genevieve's future, or the groundbreaking partnership with Western Mass Hemp, Mike is available for interviews, podcasts, and media features. To schedule an interview or collaboration, reach out today and be part of telling a story that's changing lives through the power of hemp.For Media or Product Inquiries, please feel free to contact us. We’re eager to tell you the story of love!

