Secretary Noem Honors Fallen Customs and Border Protection Agent and His Fellow Officers
In Puerto Rico, Secretary Noem also met with Governor Jennifer González-Colón.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Today, Secretary Kristi Noem presented Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agent Jorge Santiago and Agent Mark Lamphere with the Medal of Valor and Purple Cross awards. The ceremony also officially marked renaming of the Mayagüez Marine Unit to the Michel O. Maceda Marine Unit during a solemn ceremony.
In November 2022, Agent Santiago, Agent Lamphere, and Agent Maceda intercepted a vessel 14 miles off the coast of Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. The individuals on board were attempting to smuggle drugs into American communities. After the agents identified themselves as law enforcement, the drug traffickers opened fire. All three agents were hit. Despite his near fatal injuries, Agent Santiago gave lifesaving first aid care to Agent Lamphere and attempted to save Agent Maceda. That day, Agent Maceda made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our great nation.
A statement from Secretary Noem is below:
“It was my honor to present CBP Agent Jorge Santiago and Agent Mark Lamphere with the Medal of Valor and Purple Cross awards. In November 2022, both men and their fellow CBP Agent Michael Maceda were shot by drug traffickers attempting to bring drugs into American communities. Tragically, Agent Maceda lost his life. Thank you to all of our law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day to keep America safe.”
While in Puerto Rico, Secretary Noem also met with Governor Jennifer González-Colón to discuss partnership efforts to secure America’s maritime borders.
