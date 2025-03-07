Higgins Announces Hearing on Enhancing Federal, State, and Local Coordination in the Fight Against Criminal Illegal Aliens

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement Chairman Clay Higgins (R-La.) will hold a hearing titled “Enhancing Federal, State, and Local Coordination in the Fight Against Criminal Illegal Aliens.” At the hearing, members will highlight the need for collaboration between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to secure the border and protect Americans. The members will also discuss the threats posed by transnational criminal organizations operating within the United States and what law enforcement efforts are underway to breakup these illicit enterprises.

“On January 20th of this year, the sovereignty of our nation was quickly restored. The previous administration had opened our southern border to criminal aliens but under President Trump, foreign gangs and cartels no longer have an open pass into the United States. We have revealed just how quickly our borders can be secured with an Executive who is willing to enforce our nation’s immigration laws. It’s imperative to further the coordination between federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to continue the fight in disrupting and arresting the members of transnational criminal organizations and any criminal illegal aliens who support or harbor trafficking networks here in our country. I look forward to hearing from the expert witnesses before the subcommittee on ways to increase collaborative efforts and how Congress can help towards this goal,” said Subcommittee Chairman Higgins.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Enhancing Federal, State, and Local Coordination in the Fight Against Criminal Illegal Aliens”

DATE: Tuesday, March 11, 2024

TIME: 2:00 p.m. ET

LOCATION: 2247 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Mr. Joseph Humire,Executive Director, The Center for a Secure Free Society

The Honorable Bob Gualtieri, Sheriff, Pinellas County, Florida



The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.