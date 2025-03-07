2025MIECF, Macao’s First Exhibition Introducing Green Power

MACAU, March 7 - With technological advancements and growing environmental awareness, the global demand for green power is rapidly increasing. This year, the 2025 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2025MIECF) will introduce renewable energy for the first time, making it the first exhibition in Macao to use green power. It will not only highlight the concept of sustainable development but also stimulate high-quality growth.

The first green power exhibition with green power trading

Green power refers to renewable energy with high environmental benefits and low carbon emissions, including solar power, wind power and hydropower, which has relatively less impact on the environment and climate. This year, for the first time, the exhibition will feature green power trading and a Green Electricity Certificate from the National Renewable Energy Information Management Centre. The event will showcase the practice and application of green energy, marking a milestone in the sustainable development of the MICE industry while marching towards the “dual carbon” goals.

Recyclability rate of construction materials reaching 90%

The 2025MIECF adheres to green and low-carbon principles, with a recyclability rate of 90% for construction materials, proactively facilitating sustainable development. As in previous years, the event will host the “Green Booth Award” and the “Electricity Fee Rebate”, among other activities, to encourage the implementation of eco-friendly measures in different sectors, with the aim of realising the concept of “reducing waste at source and converting it into energy”.

Diverse parallel activities

As an international exchange and co-operation platform for environmental protection, the 2025MIECF will host a variety of parallel activities, including international professional forums, evaluation and award activities, and the launch of carbon neutrality guidelines. Among the activities, the “ESG Awards for Excellence” will bring together outstanding enterprises from the green energy, hotel and financial sectors to foster exchanges and co-operation. The “Global Carbon Credit Market Development Forum” will provide a platform to facilitate dialogue between governments and enterprises at home and abroad, with a view to deepening carbon market exchanges and contributing to diversified industrial development. The “Sustainable Development of the Hotel Industry through Smart City Construction” aims to help the industry achieve the “dual carbon” goals and build a green, low-carbon future.

The event will also feature seminars on smart energy management and green technologies, with experts invited to share their visionary insights. The activities seek to promote green co-operation and encourage young people to participate, thereby injecting new vitality into quality development.

The 2025MIECF is hosted by the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region and co-ordinated by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute and the Environmental Protection Bureau. Themed “Innovation and Green Development – Solutions to Build Beautiful Cities”, the event will be held from 27 to 29 March at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao.

For more information about the 2025MIECF, please contact the Event Manager via email at info@macaomiecf.com or by phone at (853) 8798 9675. You can also visit our official website at http://www.macaomiecf.com or follow our official WeChat account “MIECF”.