Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4001369
TROOPER: Bruce Cleaver
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 03/03/2025 at approximately 2331 hours
LOCATION: Vt Route 140, Tinmouth
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Ashley Gove
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT
VICTIM: Mary Gove
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tinmouth, VT
VICTIM: Gary Gove
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tinmouth, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 3rd, 2025, at approximately 2331 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to the report of a disturbance at a residence on VT Route 140 in the town of Tinmouth. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the parties involved as Ashley Gove (37) of Mendon, VT, Mary Gove (59) of Tinmouth, VT, and Gary Gove (60) of Tinmouth, VT.
After an investigation, it was established that Ashley Gove had unlawfully entered a residence while having no right to do so. It was also established that while forcing her way into the residence, Gove caused damage to a door frame.
Gove was subsequently located in Mendon and was placed under arrest for the charges of unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling and unlawful mischief. Ashley was then transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court on March 4th, 2025, at 1230 hours for the above charges.
Gove was transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility where she was held on $1000 bail.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 03/04/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court
LODGED – Marble Valley Regional Correction Facility
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Bruce Cleaver
Vermont State Police
124 State Place
Rutland, VT 05701
Barracks: 802-773-9101
Legal Disclaimer:
