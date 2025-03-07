Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

             

 

CASE#: 25B4001369

 

TROOPER:  Bruce Cleaver                           

 

STATION: Rutland Barracks                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

 

DATE/TIME: 03/03/2025 at approximately 2331 hours

 

LOCATION: Vt Route 140, Tinmouth

 

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief

 

 

ACCUSED: Ashley Gove

 

AGE: 37

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT

 

 

VICTIM: Mary Gove

 

AGE: 59

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tinmouth, VT

 

 

 

VICTIM: Gary Gove

 

AGE: 60

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tinmouth, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On March 3rd, 2025, at approximately 2331 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to the report of a disturbance at a residence on VT Route 140 in the town of Tinmouth. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the parties involved as Ashley Gove (37) of Mendon, VT,  Mary Gove (59) of Tinmouth, VT, and Gary Gove (60) of Tinmouth, VT.

 

After an investigation, it was established that Ashley Gove had unlawfully entered a residence while having no right to do so. It was also established that while forcing her way into the residence, Gove caused damage to a door frame.

 

Gove was subsequently located in Mendon and was placed under arrest for the charges of unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling and unlawful mischief. Ashley was then transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court on March 4th, 2025, at 1230 hours for the above charges.

 

Gove was transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility where she was held on $1000 bail.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

 

COURT DATE: 03/04/2025 at 1230 hours             

 

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court

 

LODGED – Marble Valley Regional Correction Facility          

 

BAIL: $1000

 

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

 

Trooper Bruce Cleaver

 

Vermont State Police

 

124 State Place

 

Rutland, VT 05701

 

Barracks: 802-773-9101

