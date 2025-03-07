Vietnam Equestrian Club Launches Innovative Horse Ownership Program In Da Nang

Vietnam Equestrian Club Beach Horseback Riding Hoi An Central Vietnam Horse Riding Ranch Pony Experiences For Children Scott Smiledge From VEC

Own A Horse In Central Vietnam

DA NANG, HOI AN, VIETNAM, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vietnam Equestrian Club is excited to announce the launch of its new horse ownership program, offering locals the opportunity to co-own their own horse at a fraction of the cost. This unique program, described by club founder Scott Smiledge as a "timeshare for horses," allows individuals to have dedicated time with their own horse, personalized tack and gear, professional photoshoots, and classes on horsemanship and riding.The program was created in response to the growing interest in horse ownership among the local community. With the rising costs of purchasing and maintaining a horse, many individuals cannot fulfill their dream of owning one. The Vietnam Equestrian Club's horse ownership program aims to make this dream a reality for more people by providing a more affordable and accessible option."We are thrilled to offer this program to the community," said Smiledge. "Horse ownership can be a costly and time-consuming commitment, but with our program, individuals can experience the joys of owning a horse without the financial burden. It's a great opportunity for those who have always wanted a horse but couldn't afford it."In addition to providing a cost-effective option for horse ownership, the program also offers a range of benefits, such as personalized tack and gear, a professional photo shoot with the horse, and classes on horsemanship and riding. These added perks allow individuals to fully immerse themselves in the equestrian lifestyle and create unforgettable memories with their equine companion.VEC also offers boarding and dedicated ownership programs for those clients who want their own dedicated horse.For more information on the Vietnam Equestrian Club's horse ownership program, please visit https://horses.vn . The club welcomes all horse enthusiasts, from beginners to experienced riders, to join this exciting new venture and experience the joys of horse ownership. Vietnam Equestrian Club has been a premiere ranch in Da Nang and Hoi An Central Vietnam, offering horse riding lessons and experiences for nearly 9 years.

