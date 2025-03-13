SmilesGiving 2024: A Heartwarming Success That Inspires Hope for the Future

Prime Dental Logo

SmilesGiving event was a huge success! 🎉 Free dental care, community impact, and TV coverage—thank you to all who made it possible! See you again in 2025! 🦷💙

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime Dental’s second annual SmilesGiving event, held on Saturday, November 16th, 2024, was an overwhelming success! This charitable initiative provided free, high-quality dental care to underserved members of the community, including individuals at risk due to addiction and homelessness.

We were thrilled to have local TV news cover the event, helping to share the inspiring stories of those impacted by SmilesGiving. With the dedication of our compassionate dental professionals, staff, and generous sponsors, we were able to make a meaningful difference in many lives.

To experience the day's highlights, watch our event video:

📽️ SmilesGiving 2024: A Day to Remember: https://youtu.be/niR1Nxgb7Hs?si=JZPKDxprd2yvRWjE

A Heartfelt Thank You to Our Sponsors

SmilesGiving 2024 would not have been possible without the support of these incredible sponsors:

Our City Media

Henry Schein

Calvary Chapel

PureLife Dental

Publix

DDS Dental

Torch Dental

Your generosity helped bring hope and healing to so many, and we are deeply grateful.

Looking Ahead to 2025

With the success of SmilesGiving 2024, we’re already planning for SmilesGiving 2025—bigger, better, and with an even greater impact! Our goal is to expand the event by welcoming more sponsors, more dental professionals donating their time and serving even more people in need.

SmilesGiving continues to be a testament to the power of community, compassion, and giving back, and we are excited for what’s ahead.

About Prime Dental

Prime Dental is a Cosmetic and Dental Implant Center led by renowned Dr. Jessica Rivas-Plata and Fedor Palacios. Known for its welcoming atmosphere, patient-centered care, and advanced technology in an upscale environment. Prime Dental specializes in Dental Implants, All On X, Full Arch, Smile Design, and Clear Aligners. With a dedicated team of professionals, Prime Dental is committed to transforming smiles and making a positive impact in the community.

