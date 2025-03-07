Bai Kabba

West Covina High School Announces Bai Kabba as New Head Football Coach

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Covina High School is excited to announce the hiring of Mr. Bai Kabba as the new head coach of the Bulldogs football team. Coach Kabba, a highly respected coach with extensive experience at the high school and collegiate levels, will bring a new vision and energy to the program. His official start date is March 12, 2025, but his impact on the team is already felt as preparations for the upcoming season begin.Building a Winning CultureWith a coaching background that spans high school, junior college, and NCAA Division III and FCS levels, Coach Kabba is known for his ability to develop talent, implement dynamic offensive and defensive strategies, and foster a strong team culture. His experience includes:Developing All-Conference and All-State athletes at multiple levels of play.Assisted in securing conference and league championships at various programs, including Aquinas High School, College of DuPage, University of Redlands, and Batavia High School.Bringing innovative play-calling and coaching techniques that maximize players' strengths.Strengthening college recruiting pipelines to help student-athletes achieve success beyond high school.Impact Beyond the Field: Bulldog Business AcademyIn addition to coaching, Coach Kabba has played an integral role in West Covina High School’s Business Academy, where he has:Helped launch the Bulldog Business Academy, which attracted 130 students in its first year.Designed an engaging entrepreneurship curriculum that connects students with industry leaders and real-world experiences.Led efforts to renovate and modernize the Business Academy classroom to create an innovative learning environment.A Vision for SuccessWith Coach Kabba’s leadership, the Bulldogs football program is set to reach new heights. His philosophy centers around building character, discipline, and leadership on and off the field.“I am truly passionate about coaching and having the opportunity to mentor and develop young men through football,” said Coach Kabba. “It is by far the most fulfilling profession, and I feel like I learn just as much from my athletes as they learn from me. It is truly a blessing and my calling.”Looking AheadAs the Bulldogs prepare for the upcoming season, excitement builds around Coach Kabba’s leadership. His commitment to excellence in coaching, education, and mentorship makes him a valuable asset to the football program and the greater West Covina High School community.For more information about the Bulldog Business Academy or the Bulldogs football program, go to https://wchs.wcusd.org About West Covina High SchoolWest Covina High School is dedicated to providing students with comprehensive academic and athletic programs that prepare them for college, careers, and life success. Through innovative teaching, dedicated mentorship, and a strong sense of community, WCHS continues to empower students to thrive in and out of the classroom

