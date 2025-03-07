St. Albans // Reckless Endangerment, DUI and Shooting from a Motor Vehicle

VSP News Release-Incident





CASE#: 25A2001546

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993





DATE/TIME: 03/06/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St. Richford

VIOLATION: DUI / Reckless Endangerment / Shooting from a Motor Vehicle





ACCUSED: Isiah Vallender

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 6, 2025 at 1530 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a Chevrolet Cobalt that was traveling down Main St. in the Town of Richford. The initial report to police indicated that the driver was shooting rounds from a rifle while driving down Main St. in Richford. Vermont State Police responded to the area and was able to locate the involved vehicle which had was disabled near the intersection of VT 105 and VT 118 in the Town of Berkshire. Through investigation, VSP determined that the operator of the Chevrolet Cobalt was Isiah Vallender (23) of Richford. Vallender was arrested for the offenses of DUI, Reckless Endangerment and Shooting from a Motor Vehicle. He was cited to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for Monday March 10, 2025 at 1300 hours.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: March 10, 2025 at 1300

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.







