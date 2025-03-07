Submit Release
News Search

There were 871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,371 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans // Reckless Endangerment, DUI and Shooting from a Motor Vehicle

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2001546

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Seth Boudreau                        

STATION:  St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993


DATE/TIME: 03/06/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St. Richford

VIOLATION:  DUI / Reckless Endangerment / Shooting from a Motor Vehicle


ACCUSED:  Isiah Vallender                                          

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 6, 2025 at 1530 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a  Chevrolet Cobalt that was traveling down Main St. in the Town of Richford. The initial report to police indicated that the driver was shooting rounds from a rifle while driving down Main St. in Richford.  Vermont State Police responded to the area and was able to locate the involved vehicle which had was disabled near the intersection of VT 105 and VT 118 in the Town of Berkshire. Through investigation, VSP determined that the operator of the Chevrolet Cobalt was Isiah Vallender (23) of Richford. Vallender was arrested for the offenses of DUI, Reckless Endangerment and Shooting from a Motor Vehicle. He was cited to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for Monday March 10, 2025 at 1300 hours.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   March 10, 2025 at 1300      

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans // Reckless Endangerment, DUI and Shooting from a Motor Vehicle

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more