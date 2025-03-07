MWC25 Interview | Hengtong: Firm Pace of Internationalization, Leading Innovation in Communications Industry

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 3, 2025, the Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC 2025), the annual event of the global communications industry, opened in Barcelona, Spain. During the exhibition, Mr. Feng Weizhong, President of Carrier BG of Hengtong International Industry Group, was interviewed by Network Telecom, who said, "Internationalization is one of the key strategies of Hengtong at present and in the future, and Hengtong will continue to plow into the global market".

Innovation Leads, Diverse Products Shine at MWC 2025

The Barcelona show has long been regarded as the “wind vane” of the global communications industry, accurately reflecting the industry's development trends. At present, the global communications industry is in a period of rapid change, steadily moving from 5G to 5G-A, and then exploring 6G, and artificial intelligence technology has been deeply integrated into all aspects from communications infrastructure to various types of terminal equipment, and a wave of technological innovation and integration is sweeping the world.

This time, Hengtong made a stunning debut at the Barcelona exhibition under the theme of “Going to the Light”, and brought a series of new products, technologies and solutions covering the fields of optical communications, ocean communications, and smart computing centers, which fully demonstrated its strong strength and innovation ability in the communications industry.

At the exhibition site, Hengtong demonstrated SMART FTTx solution, which provides diversified connectivity products and solutions from OLT to ONU, helping customers deploy fiber access network flexibly, quickly and cost-effectively with different application scenarios, realizing fiber-to-home, all-optical connectivity, and 10 Gigabit upgrading, creating The all-optical home base for digital life can bring users a smoother and more stable network experience, which strongly promotes the construction of intelligent home network environment.

In the Ocean Communication Zone, Hengtong demonstrated its core product R&D and manufacturing technologies in the field of ocean communication and its ability to design, construct and operate trans-oceanic communication. Hengtong's profound accumulation in the field of ocean communication has provided solid technical and service support for the construction of global ocean communication networks.

Focus on AI and Layout Emerging Fields in Advance

At present, data center, artificial intelligence and cloud computing have become hot tracks in the communications industry and key topics that cannot be bypassed in the development of the industry. As industry observers have said, the storm of AI has spread to all walks of life, and AI is everywhere this year.

Feng Weizhong said that Hengtong has now accessed the DeepSeek big model and introduced advanced big models to build an industry AI intelligent brain, and is fully promoting the all-round deployment of its system. This time, focusing on the AI Green Intelligent Computing Center, Hengtong displayed cutting-edge optical fiber technologies such as multi-core, less-mode, and empty core, as well as ultra-high-quality multi-mode optical fibers, a full range of 400G/800G data center optical modules, green cabling products, and so on. These products provide strong computing power and capacity support for the Green Computing Center, and at the same time meet the needs of communications, sensing, industrial, medical and other applications.

Hengtong is also actively engaged in the construction of the artificial intelligence industry ecosystem, providing all-round support for the in-depth integration and innovative application of artificial intelligence technology in the field of communications, and is committed to occupying a leading position in the wave of emerging technologies and leading the industry development trend.

Focus on the Future, Accelerate Internationalization Strategy

Looking to the future, Hengtong regards the internationalization strategy as a key path to realize the grand vision of a century-old enterprise. Feng Weizhong repeatedly emphasized in interviews, “Internationalization is one of the most core strategies of Hengtong at present and in the future, and Hengtong is unswervingly taking the road of internationalization.”

Hengtong will deepen its strong alliance with overseas carriers, equipment integrators and other partners, and jointly invest in product research and development and market expansion, so as to join hands to promote the global communications industry to move forward in a faster and better direction.

At present, Hengtong Group has more than 70 wholly-owned and holding companies, covering 15 provinces and cities in China. It has also established 12 overseas industrial bases in Europe, Latin America, Africa, South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and other regions, with a business scope covering more than 150 countries and regions.

