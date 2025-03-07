Huge milestone proves Murray-Darling Basin Plan is back on track

Release date: 06/03/25

The Albanese Government is delivering over 100 times more additional environmental water in one term than the previous Liberal National Government delivered in a decade. This is a huge win for South Australia.

New figures show that water recovery in progress on the Murray-Darling Basin Plan’s 450GL water target, absolutely critical for South Australia, has surged to 286GL of water under Labor. The Liberals and Nationals only delivered 2GL.

That’s an extra 114,400 Olympic swimming pools of water every year to secure water supplies for South Australia, and to stop the mouth of the River Murray from dying.

The Government has in train almost two-thirds of the water towards the 450GL target, and delivered 99.5 per cent of the Bridging the Gap target – two core parts of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.

The Liberals and Nationals undermined and sabotaged the plan at every turn, standing in the way of water recovery programs and blocking efforts to keep enough water aside for drinking water and the environment.

What’s worse is the Liberals and National have made clear that if they win the next election they’ll stop and reverse this progress – a disaster for South Australia.

The Government has welcomed the strong community interest in voluntary water purchase. The first round tender has closed and contracts are currently being evaluated for up to 70GL of water from parts of the southern connected Basin. Further offers are still being considered. Another tender, for up to 100GL of water from the southern connected Basin, was opened late last month for portfolios greater than 20GL.

Under Labor’s plan, any water recovered beyond the individual valley amounts now contributes towards the 450GL target. This means 78GL of water will be given certainty of use to keep rivers and wetlands healthy, while also reducing the remaining amount of water that needs to be recovered elsewhere.

The Albanese Government is also today announcing more than $94 million of funding for South Australian Basin communities to deliver important infrastructure that can support higher flows in the River Murray and provide assistance that will minimise the social and economic impacts of water recovery.

The Albanese Government remains open to all options to deliver the Murray−Darling Basin Plan in a way that balances the needs of communities, industries, and the environment.

Quotes

Attributable to the Minister for the Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek:

“After a decade of sabotage under the Liberals and Nationals, Labor has got the Basin Plan back on track.

“We know this water is vital to Basin communities and is something that matters deeply to all South Australians.

“The Liberals and Nationals spent a decade trashing the Plan. They weren’t serious about delivering it. When we came to government, they had only secured 2GL of the 450GL needed.

“I’ve already contracted 130GL and we’re on track to secure 286GL.

“A healthy Murray-Darling Basin is vital to the communities, industry and environment that rely on it. That’s why we’ve worked together with Basin states and communities to rescue the Plan and deliver much-needed water.

“I said from day one that I was determined to deliver the Murray-Darling Basin Plan in full, including the 450GL of water for the environment. That’s what we’re doing – and that’s what’s at risk at the next election.

“Peter Dutton and David Littleproud have said they’ll roll back the progress we’ve made with the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, starving the communities of water they need and were promised.

“Only Labor can be trusted to deliver the Murray-Darling Basin Plan in full for the communities, industry and environment that rely on it.”

Attributable to Deputy Premier Susan Close:

“This is tremendous news for South Australia and couldn’t come at a better time with drought starting to bite across the state.

“Without a healthy River Murray, there is no water for farmers, irrigators or the environment, so this is an unbelievable result, particularly when you consider the Coalition delivered just two gigalitres in a decade.

“It is the result of almost three years of tireless work by Tanya Plibersek to deliver on the Albanese Government’s promise to South Australians to deliver the Basin Plan in full.

“South Australians now have a clear choice at the upcoming federal election – do we want Barnaby Joyce, who was happy to see our state run dry through the Millennium Drought, managing our River? Or Tanya Plibersek who has kept her word and has literally delivered 100 times more water in three years than the Coalition did in 10.”