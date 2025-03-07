New leadership at Housing Trust

Release date: 06/03/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government and the SA Housing Trust Board have appointed Julie-Anne Burgess as Chief Executive of the Housing Trust to build on the work currently being carried out to improve housing opportunities for more South Australians.

Ms Burgess is currently employed as the Chief Executive Officer at the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) and has experience leading State Government departments across her extensive career. This includes senior leadership roles at the Department of Trade and Investment and Department of Treasury and Finance.

As Chief Executive, Ms Burgess will be responsible for the leadership and management of the Housing Trust and for the implementation of relevant government and public administration policy objectives.

This includes increasing engagement with tenants, customers, community and industry, as well as delivering solutions that resolve current and future complex housing challenges.

She brings a pro-active and positive approach which will be critical in this role as the Trust continues to build more public housing, crackdown on anti-social behaviour, accelerate the delivery of necessary maintenance and decrease the State’s public housing vacancy rate.

Ms Burgess will take over from David Reynolds, who has been Chief Executive of the Housing Trust, while also serving as Chief Executive of the Department for Housing and Urban Development.

Ms Burgess will start her five-year contract at the SA Housing Trust on 28 April 2025.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

I would like to congratulate Julie-Anne on being appointed to this important role at a critical time for the Housing Trust.

Her vast experience, including her recent work with ICAC, will be crucial as the Trust works to support more vulnerable South Australians by improving the quantity and quality of public housing.

For the first time in a generation, the Malinauskas Labor Government is increasing the number of public houses in the state following decades of cuts and mandates to sell housing by former Governments.

I want to thank David Reynolds for his tireless work and support helping implement change and improve services at the Trust while also juggling his substantive role at the Department for Housing and Urban Development.

Attributable to Mary Patetsos AM, SA Housing Trust Chairperson

Public, social and affordable housing has never been more important, and the people at the SA Housing Trust are working hard every day to help South Australians.

The SA Housing Trust is going through an important period and Julie-Anne’s leadership will be invaluable.

Her experience across multiple Government departments will be of great benefit to the staff and tenants of the Housing Trust.

Attributable to Julie-Anne Burgess, appointed Chief Executive Officer SA Housing Trust

I’m looking forward to starting as the Chief Executive and working with the dedicated team of the Housing Trust, and the Board, to deliver on one of the most important agendas of our time.

The Housing Trust plays a crucial role in improving the lives of many individuals across our state, and I’m dedicated to contributing to the well-being of those we serve.

There is important work ahead to continue the initiatives that have been led by David Reynolds and the Board, and I look forward to contributing my skills to support these endeavours.