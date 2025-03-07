Cranker heads West

Release date: 06/03/25

The Crown & Anchor Hotel will bring new life and live music to a much-loved West-End venue as the 170-year-old pub moves to a temporary new home later this year.

The “Cranker” will live on at the Ed Castle Hotel, an historic and currently vacant premises on the corner of Currie and Gray Streets.

The Crown and Anchor Hotel will temporarily close its doors at its existing site on the corner of Grenfell and Union Streets later this year to allow construction of a new student accommodation complex adjoining the pub.

Last year the Malinauskas Labor Government negotiated with the developer, publican and community campaigners to deliver legislation to protect the iconic Crown and Anchor Hotel, reserve its rights to play live music, as well as enshrining further safeguards for other key live music pubs in the City of Adelaide.

The current operator of the hotel will be given first right of return to the venue on completion of the works, within two years.

Dating back to 1837, The Ed Castle is surrounded by a thriving arts and education hub near campuses of the University of South Australia, TAFE SA and the Adelaide College of Arts.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Saving the Cranker was an example of what can be achieved when government, the private sector and the community work together in a spirit of compromise to achieve something.

And this new temporary home for the Cranker is another excellent outcome.

The Cranker will breathe new life into the Ed Castle, which has a rich history, but has sat vacant in recent times.

We’re proud to have assisted the Cranker in the search for temporary venue, and look forward to seeing live music ringing through the front bar at the Ed Castle once more.

We also look forward to seeing the Cranker return to its rightful home in the East End as soon as this much-needed student accommodation is delivered.

Attributable to Member for Adelaide Lucy Hood

It’s great to see another significant and historic pub in our city coming to life and live music filling its bars once again.

I can’t imagine a better fit for a temporary home for the Cranker while work takes place.

This is only possible because of the action taken by our Government to ensure the Cranker was saved, and its rights to play music are protected forevermore.

Attributable to Tom Skipper, Crown & Anchor Hotel Managing Director

The Cranker has always been more than just a venue—it’s a home for live music lovers, a refuge for the local scene and a cornerstone of Adelaide’s nightlife.

That legacy will continue at The Ed Castle, with live music playing an integral role in its new DNA.

Our revered and long-supported Wednesday night specials will return and this time, we have an exciting addition -- food. The Ed Castle will offer classic pub meals throughout the venue, elevating the experience for patrons old and new.

The venue’s rich live music history from the late 90s and early 2000s makes it a natural fit for this new chapter.