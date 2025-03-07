Pinnacle Construction and Modular, Inc. Secures First Residential Permit for BOXABL Casita in California

BOXABL Casita - 361 SQFT 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Epic Modulars is an authorized distributor and installer of BOXABL homes.

Pinnacle Construction & Modular Inc., has reached a major milestone, securing the first residential construction permit to install a BOXABL Casita in California

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinnacle Construction and Modular, Inc., an authorized dealer for BOXABL , has reached a major milestone by securing the first residential construction permit to install a BOXABL Casita in Santa Clara County . This landmark installation, located in an unincorporated area of San Jose under county jurisdiction, marks the introduction of a cutting-edge modular housing solution to the region.The BOXABL Casita, a 361-square-foot modular home, offers a modern, space-efficient living environment, complete with a kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom. This project aligns with Santa Clara County’s ongoing efforts to simplify the approval process for accessory dwelling units ( ADUs )—also known as backyard homes or granny flats—making it easier for homeowners to expand their living space."We're proud to lead the way in bringing affordable, high-quality housing solutions to Santa Clara County," said Temo Corona, President of Pinnacle Construction. "The BOXABL Casita is a game-changer, offering a fast, practical, and sustainable approach to meeting the growing demand for housing in our community."This milestone comes as Santa Clara County works to implement pre-approved plans for ADUs by year-end, streamlining construction and increasing access to affordable housing. The BOXABL Casita is designed to meet California’s strict residential building codes, including the CalGreen Building Code and Title 24 Energy Standards. With its quick installation process, energy efficiency, and a seven-year home warranty, the Casita perfectly complements the county’s housing initiatives.Further solidifying its commitment to innovative housing solutions, Pinnacle Construction and Modular is set to open a BOXABL showroom in downtown San Jose by the end of this month. This new space will provide potential buyers with a hands-on experience of the Casita model, showcasing its features, functionality, and benefits.For more information, contact info@epicmodulars.com or call 408-963-5140.

