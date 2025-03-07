Recipient: Recipient Name Mr. Kenneth Nersten Choice Detox Center, Inc. dba Nofeel Choice Detox Center, Inc. dba Nofeel 552 Hamilton Street

Suite E-1

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

United States Issuing Office: Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition 5001 Campus Drive

College Park, MD 20740

United States

September 11, 2018

Dear Mr. Nersten:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed an evaluation of your firm's corrective actions in response to our Warning Letter # 543456, issued January 11, 2018. Based on our evaluation, it appears you have addressed the violations contained in the Warning Letter. Future FDA inspections and regulatory activities will further assess the adequacy and sustainability of these corrections.

This letter does not relieve you or your firm from the responsibility of taking all necessary steps to assure sustained compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and its implementing regulations or with other relevant legal authority. The Agency expects you and your firm to maintain compliance and will continue to monitor your state of compliance. This letter will not preclude any future regulatory action should violations be observed during a subsequent inspection or through other means.

Sincerely,

/S/

Carrie Lawlor Branch Chief

Dietary Supplement and Labeling Assessment Branch

Division of Enforcement Office of Compliance

Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition