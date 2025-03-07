Recipient: Recipient Name Mr. Chris Beekman NutraCore Health Products Nutracore Health Products 1207 Halapa Way

Trinity, FL 34638

United States Issuing Office: DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

SILVER SPRING, MD 20993

United States

Dear Mr. Beekman:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed an evaluation of your firm's corrective actions in response to our Warning Letter # 542906, issued January 11, 2018. Based on our evaluation, it appears you have addressed the violations contained in the Warning Letter. Future FDA inspections and regulatory activities will further assess the adequacy and sustainability of these corrections.

This letter does not relieve you or your firm from the responsibility of taking all necessary steps to assure sustained compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and its implementing regulations or with other relevant legal authority. The Agency expects you and your firm to maintain compliance and will continue to monitor your state of compliance. This letter will not preclude any future regulatory action should violations be observed during a subsequent inspection or through other means.

Sincerely,

/S/

Carrie Lawlor

Branch Chief

Dietary Supplement and Labeling Assessment Branch

Division of Enforcement

Office of Compliance

Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition

