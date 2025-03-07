Parenting Expert Katherine Sellery Receives Global Honor from President of India at International Women’s Conference 25'

Katherine Sellery Accepts Award from the Hon'ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu, while standing alongside Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Bhanu Didi

Recognized at the International Women’s Conference 2025, Katherine Sellery joins global leaders in advancing conscious parenting and family transformation.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the prestigious International Women’s Conference (IWC) 2025, held February 14-16 in Bengaluru, India, Katherine Sellery—renowned parenting expert, best-selling author, and trailblazing advocate for conscious parenting—was honored for her groundbreaking work in transforming family dynamics. The global gathering brought together world leaders, visionaries, and change-makers dedicated to fostering positive change in families and communities worldwide.Sellery, a three-time TEDx speaker, best-selling author, and CEO of Conscious Parenting Revolution, was recognized for her pioneering work in helping parents move beyond conflict and into connection. The award was presented by the Hon’ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu, the country’s first tribal woman leader, marking a historic moment in parenting and family advocacy.A Global Stage for Conscious Parenting“It is the honor of my lifetime to receive this award from the President of India, a leader guiding the most populous nation on Earth,” said Sellery. “To stand alongside Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a spiritual leader who embodies peace, and Bhanu Didi, a woman whose philanthropy has changed the lives of hundreds of thousands of women and children, is a moment I never imagined. Parenting is at the heart of shaping our future, and I am deeply committed to equipping families with the tools to foster trust, emotional intelligence, and lasting connection.”The conference opened with a powerful address from the President of India, setting the tone for discussions on empowerment, mindfulness, and leadership. Visionary speaker Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar shared insights on inner transformation and healing, while conference organizer Bhanu Didi reinforced the power of service and community in uplifting families.Why This Matters for Parents EverywhereParenting today is filled with challenges—overloaded schedules, emotional disconnect, and the pressure to “get it right.” Sellery’s approach breaks outdated parenting models and introduces a new way forward—one that fosters cooperation instead of conflict, trust instead of tension, and meaningful communication instead of frustration.Through her Guidance Approach to Parenting, Sellery has worked with thousands of families, educators, and professionals to create peaceful, thriving home environments. Her recognition at IWC 2025 marks a pivotal moment in her mission to expand this impact globally, bringing conscious parenting strategies to millions.What’s Next for Katherine Sellery?With over two decades of experience, Sellery is stepping onto an even bigger stage to ensure every parent, teacher, and leader has access to tools that transform relationships and build emotionally strong families.“For 20+ years, I have worked with small groups to support healing and reconciliation. Now, I am ready to take this movement worldwide—to bring transformation to every parent who craves peace in their home and deeper connection with their children.”Join the Conscious Parenting RevolutionFor parents looking for real solutions to everyday struggles, now is the time to take action. Sellery’s methods are designed for busy, overwhelmed parents who want to raise confident, emotionally intelligent children—without yelling, punishments, or power struggles.Discover how conscious parenting can change your family today.Visit www.consciousparentingrevolution.com to learn more### ###

