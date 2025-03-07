Attorney General Ford Secures Nationwide Preliminary Injunction to Stop the Defunding of Medical and Public Health Innovation Research

Las Vegas, NV – Yesterday, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford and a coalition of 21 other attorneys general secured a nationwide preliminary injunction in Massachusetts v. NIH. The order prevents the Trump Administration, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) from cutting billions of dollars in funds that support cutting-edge medical and public health research at universities and research institutions across the country regardless of whether their states have joined the lawsuit.

“Approximately $50 million was at stake for UNR, UNLV and NSU, and I am thrilled that this funding stream, which is so critical for the health of all Nevadans and Americans, will not be senselessly cut off,” said AG Ford. “This funding is vital for medical and public health research, including research into the opioid crisis that has so terribly impacted Nevada. My job is to keep Nevadans safe, and I take that responsibility seriously.”

The preliminary injunction protects critical funds that facilitate biomedical research, like lab, faculty, infrastructure and utility costs. This critical funding included approximately $50 million earmarked for UNR, UNLV and NSU, including for research into opioid overdose prevention. Without these funds, the lifesaving and life-changing medical research in which the United States has long been a leader could be compromised.



On February 10, less than six hours after the coalition filed their lawsuit against the Administration, a judge in the U.S. District Court for Massachusetts issued a temporary restraining order against NIH, barring its attempts to cut the critical research funding. Today’s order takes the place of the temporary restraining order and prevents the Trump Administration from cutting this important category of funding as the case proceeds. It will remain in effect until a final ruling is made.

The NIH is the primary source of federal funding for medical research in the United States. Medical research funding by NIH grants have led to innumerable scientific breakthroughs, including the discovery of treatment for cancers of all types and the first sequencing of DNA. Additionally, dozens of NIH-supported scientists have earned Nobel Prizes for their groundbreaking scientific work.



Joining AG Ford in this lawsuit are the co-lead states of Massachusetts, Illinois and Michigan, as well as the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.

