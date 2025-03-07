FlyHouse Welcomes Lupe Nesbitt as Chief Financial Office to Accelerate Growth

Lupe Nesbitt to Lead Financial Strategy and Support FlyHouse's Ongoing Expansion

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlyHouse is proud to announce the appointment of Lupe Nesbitt as Chief Financial Officer, a dynamic leader whose expertise in financial strategy and growth-driven results will propel the company to new heights. With an impressive career spanning top-tier firms and high-growth companies, Nesbitt’s appointment marks a strategic step forward in FlyHouse’s mission to redefine the future of private aviation.Lupe Nesbitt brings extensive experience and a proven track record of success in financial leadership. She began her career at KPMG, one of the world’s premier accounting firms, where she earned her CPA and honed her financial acumen. Over the course of her career, Nesbitt has held senior executive roles in high-growth, innovative companies, where she played a pivotal role in shaping financial strategies, driving operational efficiency, and delivering scalable solutions.As FlyHouse’s new CFO, Nesbitt will oversee all financial and accounting functions, including financial modeling, internal and external reporting, procurement management, and contract negotiations. She will lead the company’s financial strategy, ensuring sustainable growth while reinforcing FlyHouse’s commitment to transparency and customer-centric service.“I am honored to join FlyHouse at such an exciting time,” said Nesbitt. “The company’s innovative approach to private aviation and its commitment to reshaping the industry resonate deeply with me. I look forward to collaborating with the team and leveraging our financial strategy to continue scaling the business and creating value for our customers and stakeholders.” Jack E. Lambert, Jr. , CEO of FlyHouse, expressed his enthusiasm about Nesbitt’s appointment, saying, “Lupe’s extensive leadership experience and strategic vision will be invaluable as FlyHouse continues to lead the way in private aviation. Her expertise in financial management will support our mission to drive growth, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure long-term financial stability. We’re thrilled to have her on board.”FlyHouse is confident that Nesbitt’s leadership will accelerate the company’s growth, and her expertise will help shape the next chapter of success in the private aviation industry.About FlyHouseFlyHouse is an industry leader in private aircraft management, committed to delivering exceptional safety, service, and transparency. Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, the company operates a diverse fleet of aircraft, including Gulfstream IVs, Vs, 550s, G200s, and Hawker 850XPs. Holding an ARG/US Platinum rating and worldwide certifications, FlyHouse manages over 1,000 aircraft on its platform. The company fosters a collaborative, team-based culture focused on providing best-in-class service to both customers and aircraft owners. In addition, FlyHouse’s innovative reverse auction app allows users to book luxury private flights at competitive prices, with jet owners bidding to offer the best rates based on user demand, ensuring both affordability and flexibility. For more information, please visit www.goflyhouse.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.