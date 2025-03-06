First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited Shah Abbas and Huseyniyye mosques in Ganja

AZERBAIJAN, March 6 - First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, accompanied by her daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva, visited the Shah Abbas and Huseyniyye mosques in the city of Ganja.

During the visit, Imam Isgandar Mammadov briefed the First Vice-President on the Shah Abbas Mosque.

The Shah Abbas Mosque, constructed in 1606 on the orders of Safavid ruler Shah Abbas I, was designed by architect Sheikh Bahaddin Muhammad Amili. Also known as the Ganja Friday Mosque, it is located on the left bank of the Ganja River, in the historical center of Ganja. This mosque, built in the 17th century, reflects the Arran architectural style.

The mosque revives the portal-dome traditions of medieval Azerbaijani architecture, evident in its architectural composition, planning, structure, and artistic-decorative elements. The dome and portal solutions successfully embody rich architectural traditions, while the simplicity and expressiveness characteristic of the Arran architectural school are prominent in this historical monument.

In 2008, following an initiative by President Ilham Aliyev, restoration and repair work was carried out at the mosque. During the visit, Mehriban Aliyeva received an update on the current state of the mosque and issued further instructions regarding the preservation of this historical-religious site.

Copies of the Quran were presented to Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughters during the visit.

They then visited the Huseyniyye Mosque, built in the 19th century, also known as the Tatlar Mosque. Originally serving as a madrasa and later as a mosque, the religious site now requires restoration and repairs. Instructions were given for necessary works to be carried out.

Azerbaijan is known for the harmonious coexistence of its diverse religious and ethnic communities. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation plays a vital role in preserving these traditions of tolerance. As part of the “Address of Tolerance – Azerbaijan” project, the Foundation conducts restoration and repair works at religious monuments, shrines, and buildings, as well as organizing exhibitions related to this theme.