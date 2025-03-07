Jim Cymbala’s Article, ‘Praying in a Godless Age,’ featured in Decision Magazine

With cultural shifts steering society away from spiritual foundations, Jim Cymbala calls believers back to prayer in his latest Decision magazine feature.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Respected pastor and bestselling author Jim Cymbala was featured in Decision magazine for his compelling January article, "Praying in a Godless Age." The piece offers a powerful exploration of the necessity of prayer in today's secular culture and provides insights on how faith can serve as a guiding force in difficult times.Published by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Decision magazine is widely respected for its commitment to inspiring Christian readers and addressing modern spiritual challenges through biblical teachings. Cymbala's article aligns perfectly with the publication's mission, emphasizing the transformative power of prayer in navigating today's ever-changing world."Now more than ever, we must return to the foundational principle of seeking God through prayer," said Jim Cymbala. "The spiritual health of our communities and the future of our nation demands it. I am honored to contribute to Decision magazine and share this message of hope and urgency."Cymbala, who has served as the pastor of the Brooklyn Tabernacle for decades, is known for his passionate emphasis on prayer and revival. Under his leadership, the Brooklyn Tabernacle has become internationally recognized for its dynamic worship and strong commitment to intercessory prayer. His books, including Fresh Wind, Fresh Fire, have touched countless lives, encouraging readers to embrace a deeper relationship with God.Jim Cymbala is the senior pastor of the Brooklyn Tabernacle in New York City and a highly regarded speaker on faith, prayer, and spiritual renewal. His work has reached millions through his sermons, books, and conferences, inspiring a deeper commitment to biblical principles. Through his leadership, the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir has also garnered national recognition, earning multiple Grammy and Dove Awards. Cymbala continues to be a leading voice in encouraging believers to seek God passionately and fervently through prayer.###For more information about Jim Cymbala, visit https://x.com/jimcymbala To read the Decision magazine article, visit https://decisionmagazine.com/praying-in-a-godless-age/

