Breaking Barriers, Building Futures: Hines Health Services Celebrates International Women’s Day

FORT MCMURRAY, Alberta, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On International Women’s Day, Hines Health Services (HHS) proudly recognizes and honours the invaluable contributions of women in business and the workforce. As a female-led organization with a workforce that is 75% women, HHS is committed to fostering a culture of diversity, inclusion, and empowerment.

Founded by Kristi Hines, a Registered Nurse and award-winning entrepreneur, HHS has built a strong, values-driven culture that supports women in the workforce. While the company has long championed women in nursing—a traditionally female-dominated profession—it has also made significant inroads into male-dominated industries, such as emergency medical services (EMS) in the oil and gas sector. Through innovative employee programs, hands-on practicums, and paid student opportunities, HHS is committed to helping women advance in their careers and take on leadership roles.

“Women belong in every industry, in every boardroom, and in every leadership position,” says Kristi Hines, Founder and CEO of Hines Health Services. “At HHS, we have built an environment where women thrive—not just in healthcare, but in fields where they have traditionally been underrepresented. We’re not just breaking barriers—we’re carving the future.”

The company’s female-led EMS team is a testament to this commitment, proving that women are driving innovation, excellence, and resilience in challenging fields. HHS takes pride in being a workplace where women feel empowered, supported, and valued, ensuring that every team member has the resources and opportunities they need to excel.

“Creating a workplace where women feel valued and have the opportunity to lead is not just good for business—it’s essential for the future,” adds Hines. “Our commitment to professional development, mentorship, and fostering leadership pathways ensures that women continue to excel in the medical field.”

As HHS continues to grow, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to elevate women in the workforce and inspire the next generation of female healthcare leaders. On this International Women’s Day, HHS celebrates the vital role of women in strengthening healthcare, emergency services, and the broader community.

About Kristi Hines

Kristi Hines, Founder and CEO of HHS, is a Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Alberta (collaborative program with Keyano College) and an Occupational Health Nurse Graduate Specialty Diploma (with Distinguished Honours) from St. Lawrence College in Brockville, Ontario.





Kristi is continually recognized as a leader in the business community and was the recipient of the 2019 ACC Alberta Business Awards of Distinction for Woman Entrepreneurship. In 2018, HHS was the recipient of the Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce’s Gold Award for Professional Services. In 2017, HHS was the recipient of the Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Year Award and Kristi was also recognized as a Women of Inspiration by Girls Inc. of Northern Alberta and Syncrude Canada, an award that recognizes women throughout the Wood Buffalo region who inspire others, break new ground and help create change.

Kristi’s love for her community and her drive to make it a great place to live, work and play is demonstrated through her community service. Kristi is Chair-Elect of the Alberta Chamber of Commerce (becoming the first ACC Executive Officer to represent the RMWB in 22 years), Past Director of Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo Economic Development & Tourism, Past Chair of Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce (and the first female Board Chair in the Chamber’s 115-year history) and Past President of Alberta Occupational Health Nurses’ Association. Kristi enjoys mentoring nursing students and offers practicum placements at HHS to Keyano College and the University of Alberta nursing students. Kristi was appointed to the Government of Alberta’s Supporting Working Parents Advisory Group, which looks at the latest research, data and economic analysis to consider short and long-term initiatives to ensure parents, particularly women, can take part in Alberta’s economic recovery.

In recognition of Kristi’s contribution to her community and Alberta, she received the prestigious Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee award. Most recently, Kristi has been named in the 2023 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards, presented by WXN. Kristi is currently pursuing an MBA degree.

About Hines Health Services

Hines Health Services (HHS), an Alberta-based, female-led organization, has extensive experience in providing comprehensive health and wellness services and programs performed only by highly qualified medical professionals. Based in Fort McMurray, HHS’s diverse scope of services includes a dedicated Emergency Medical Division, medical staffing, a local assessment clinic, mobile services, on-site testing, and remote medical service. Known for consistently delivering professional healthcare services in both clinical and on-site environments, HHS has earned the trust of a diverse client base, including private organizations, public companies, and all levels of government.

For more information on Hines Health Services, visit: www.hineshealth.ca

For Hines Health Services media inquiries or to arrange an interview with Kristi Hines, please contact: Julianne McKinnon, Strategic Advisor julianne.mckinnon@hineshealth.ca.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fca783b0-d29e-429c-8f29-093655ea9b15

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0559da9-89b6-4bd5-bb6c-3725b72784de

