SGIC Announces the Launch of Its Fixed Indemnity Insurance Plan for Individuals and Families

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Guaranty Insurance Company (SGIC) is proud to announce the official launch of its Fixed Indemnity Medical Plans — a solution designed to offer individuals and families financial protection with flexible, fixed benefits for healthcare expenses. As healthcare costs remain a significant concern, SGIC's plan ensures policyholders have access to coverage options that fits their unique needs.SGIC's Fixed Indemnity Plans pays a fixed amount for each covered benefit, regardless of the actual costs of medical expenses. Policyholders have the freedom to choose any doctor or hospital, providing greater flexibility and peace of mind.Key Features of the Fixed Indemnity Insurance Plans:- Broad Provider Access: Freedom to visit any doctor or hospital without network restrictions.- Predictable Benefits: Fixed benefit amounts are allocated for specific services, such as hospital stays, outpatient visits, and diagnostic testing.- Coverage Highlights: Includes benefits for hospital stays, preventive care services, emergency care, diagnostic testing, and prescription savings programs.- No Enrollment Restrictions: Individuals can enroll at any time without needing a qualifying event.SGIC remains committed to addressing the diverse healthcare needs of individuals and families. By offering predictable benefits and flexible provider access, the Fixed Indemnity Insurance Plans are a valuable addition to its growing portfolio of health insurance solutions "We believe everyone deserves access to quality, affordable healthcare," says Bryan Schmidt, COO. "At SGIC, we're committed to providing flexible, customizable health insurance solutions that empower individuals to take control of their healthcare journey."About Southern Guaranty Insurance Company (SGIC)Southern Guaranty Insurance Company (SGIC) offers a range of health insurance products tailored to meet the diverse needs of individuals and families — particularly those without access to traditional employer-sponsored health benefits.Distinguishing itself in the insurance marketplace, SGIC provides customizable insurance solutions designed to adapt to different lifestyles and budgets. With a long history in the health insurance market, SGIC leverages its expertise to offer flexible plans that prioritize affordability and choice, allowing policyholders to select the coverage that best meets their needs. Visit https://sgicinsurance.com for more information.Important Information:Please note that SGIC's product offerings vary by state and are subject to specific terms, limitations, and availability. Clients are encouraged to review all policy details thoroughly and consult a licensed insurance agent for further information.The information provided is a brief description of the important features of this insurance plan. It is not an insurance contract. Coverage is subject to eligibility requirements, and the policy terms and conditions will govern the actual benefits received. Deductibles, limits, waiting periods, and exclusions may apply. The plan described here does not constitute comprehensive health insurance (often referred to as "major medical coverage") and does not satisfy a person's individual obligation to secure the requirement of minimum essential coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). For more information about the ACA, please refer to healthcare.gov.* This is a solicitation of insurance.

