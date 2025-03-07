Mission Bay Auckland Deep Teeth Cleaning to Prevent Caries & Remove Plaque: Service Update

Mission Bay, Auckland, NZ - Dr Dave Richards - Dentist St Heliers - 09 585 0205 - has updated his dental hygiene services.

MISSION BAY, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, March 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Dave Richards in St Heliers now offers teeth cleanings using EMS Airflow technology. The tool allows the oral health therapist to effectively clean hard-to-reach areas without painful scraping while saving time and achieving better results.

The practice is conveniently located for those traveling from Mission Bay. More information can be found here: https://www.drdaverichards.nz/dental-hygiene

Even the most dedicated flosser needs regular dental cleaning to prevent caries and remove plaque and tartar. During the cleaning, the therapist will also get the chance to detect signs of issues like gum disease and recommend a personal care plan.

“At Natural Smile, our goal is to keep your teeth strong and healthy with as little intervention as possible. We practice minimally invasive dentistry, using preventative and protective treatments to maintain your oral health,” a company spokesperson said.

There are several causes to why some people have more caries than others, including socioeconomic status, dietary habits, and exposure to fluoride. According to the New Zealand Dental Association, oral hygiene is one of the most important aspects of preventing serious damage, as exposure to plaque over a long time can cause teeth demineralisation and breakdown through caries.

One study found that adolescents and young adults up to 32 years had overall positive results in reducing tooth loss due to caries by visiting their dentist once a year.

EMS Airflow uses a stream of air, warm water, and fine powder to remove the biofilm on the teeth that naturally builds up. At Natural Smile St Heliers, the team paints the teeth with a highlighting paint to ensure they have removed all plaque and tartar. This also gives patients the chance to understand their problem areas and where to brush more at home.

If any issues are discovered during the treatment, Dr Dave Richards provides a range of services, including drill-free air abrasion fillings, tooth extractions, and digital X-rays.

A patient shared their testimonial: "Having had over thirty years of experience in general dental practice, I feel qualified to say that Dave offers the gold standard level of care. He is courteous and kind, gentle and considerate. His approach is thorough and informative, explaining in simple terms and any treatment thought necessary."

Dr Dave Richards

Address: Suite 4/188 Saint Heliers Bay Road, St Heliers, Auckland 1071

Phone: 09 585 0205

Website: https://www.drdaverichards.nz/

