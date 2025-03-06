Treeline, Inc. Wins Gold Stevie Award for Sales Recruitment Initiative of the Year

Recognized for Excellence in Sales Recruitment at the 2025 Stevie Awards

WAKEFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treeline, Inc. is proud to announce that it has won the Gold Stevie Award for Sales Recruitment Initiative of the Year category at the 19th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. This prestigious recognition highlights Treeline’s industry-leading expertise in sales recruitment and its innovative strategies for helping companies build high-performing sales teams.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

With over 2,100 global nominations, Treeline, Inc. stood out for its proven ability to deliver top-tier sales talent and transform companies through strategic sales hiring.

"Winning the Gold Stevie Award for Sales Recruitment Initiative of the Year is a tremendous honor for our team," said Dan Fantasia, CEO of Treeline, Inc. "This award validates our commitment to innovation in sales recruitment and our mission to connect companies with the best sales professionals. We take great pride in delivering top-tier talent that drives success for our clients."

Treeline’s award-winning sales recruitment strategy has set a new standard in the industry, helping businesses across sectors find, attract, and hire the best sales professionals. As a leader among sales recruiting agencies, Treeline has built a reputation for its data-driven approach, expert executive sales recruiters, and customized talent solutions.

"The outstanding achievements of this year’s Stevie Award winners reflect their dedication to excellence and innovation," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. "We congratulate Treeline, Inc. on its Gold Stevie win and its leadership in the field of sales recruitment."

The award will be presented at the Stevie Awards gala on April 10, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, where more than 400 business leaders and professionals will gather to celebrate the winners.

For a full list of Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service winners, visit www.StevieAwards.com/Sales



About Treeline, Inc.

Treeline, Inc. is a premier sales recruitment agency, dedicated to helping companies find top sales talent. As one of the most respected sales recruiting agencies in the U.S., Treeline specializes in executive sales recruitment, strategic hiring solutions, and customized recruitment strategies. With an award-winning team of sales recruiters, Treeline empowers businesses to build high-performing sales teams that drive growth and revenue.

To learn more about Treeline, Inc. and how it can help your organization hire top sales talent



Contact:

Dan Fantasia

President, Treeline, Inc.

📧 Email: fantasia@treelineinc.com

🌐 Website: www.treelineinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.