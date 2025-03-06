Ambia Energy Wins Gold Stevie® Award in 2025 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

PROVO, Utah, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambia Energy’s Mason Boddy has won a Gold Stevie Award in the National Sales Executive of the Year category in the 19th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service .

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on April 10.

More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 45 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 176 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

Mason Boddy’s recognition as Sales Executive of the Year reflects his outstanding leadership in building one of the most respected sales programs in the solar industry. Since joining Ambia as Chief Sales Officer, Mason has doubled the company’s revenue year-over-year despite industry-wide challenges in 2023. He has also cultivated a top-tier sales force with the highest Per Rep Average (PRA) selling program in the country. By reimagining pay structures and prioritizing team development, Mason has empowered his teams and fostered a high-performing culture built on collaboration and excellence. Judges commended him, stating, "Year-over-year sales growth of 147% despite the testing hardships experienced in the solar industry is extraordinary."

Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller stated, “The outstanding scores awarded to this year’s Stevie winners reflect the exceptional levels of achievement they demonstrate. We proudly join the judges and the entire Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners on their accomplishments.”

About Ambia Energy

Ambia Energy is a leading solar and home improvement company with a mission to help homeowners transform their properties into energy-efficient, sustainable spaces. With a focus on innovation, integrity, Ambia’s success is rooted in its dedication to improving the customer experience, ensuring high-quality installations, and fostering a culture of continuous growth and education among its employees.

