Research Frontiers Reports 2024 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

WOODBURY, N.Y., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year 2024. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

  Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO
  Date/Time: Thursday, March 6, 2025, 4:30 PM ET
  Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785
  Replay: Available on Friday, March 7, 2025 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/
     

Key Comments:

1. Revenue Growth in the Automotive and Aircraft Markets

Research Frontiers royalty income increased by 47% in 2024 to $1,335,531 compared to $909,598 in 2023. This revenue growth primarily came from double-digit percentage gains in royalties from the automotive and aircraft markets.
2. Expansion of Product Pipeline.

2024 marked the growth in use of SPD-SmartGlass in the Ferrari Purosangue and multiple McLaren car models, as well as the introduction towards the end of 2024 of the Cadillac Celestiq. Commercial airlines have begun to put SPD in their cabin windows, most notably in both Boeing and Airbus aircraft, as decision making has moved from the OEMs to their airline customers. The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains, architectural, information display and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market. The Company anticipates multiple new car models featuring SPD-SmartGlass technology in 2025 from OEMs in various regions of the world.
3. Operational Efficiencies and Financial Stability.

Expenses decreased by over $165,000 (-6%) in 2024 compared to 2023. As a result of these efficiencies, combined with rising revenue, this reduced the Company’s net loss to $1,311,382 ($0.04 per common share) for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was $596,982, (31%) lower than the net loss of $1,908,364 ($0.06 per common share) for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $2.0 million, and working capital of $2.5 million as of December 31, 2024. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next five years of operations.
   

For more details, please see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT:
Joseph M. Harary
President and CEO
Research Frontiers Inc.
+1-516-364-1902
Info@SmartGlass.com

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2024 and 2023

    December 31, 2024     December 31, 2023  
Assets            
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,994,186     $ 2,475,958  
Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,253,450 in 2024 and 2023, respectively     658,213       1,003,404  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     93,490       96,784  
Total current assets     2,745,889       3,576,146  
                 
Fixed assets, net     15,052       39,598  
Operating lease ROU assets     1,222,640       178,715  
Deposits and other assets     56,066       56,066  
Total assets   $ 4,039,647     $ 3,850,525  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                
                 
Current liabilities:                
Current portion of operating lease liability   $ 129,875     $ 212,359  
Accounts payable     85,825       50,880  
Accrued expenses     53,327       14,192  
Total current liabilities     269,027       277,431  
                 
Operating lease liability, net of current portion     1,166,285       55,363  
Total liabilities     1,435,312       332,794  
                 
Shareholders’ equity:                
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,648,221 in 2024 and 33,509,287 in 2023     3,365       3,351  
Additional paid-in capital     128,177,193       127,779,221  
Accumulated deficit     (125,576,223 )     (124,264,841 )
Total shareholders’ equity     2,604,335       3,517,731  
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 4,039,647     $ 3,850,525  


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

    2024     2023  
             
Fee income   $ 1,335,531     $ 909,598  
                 
Operating expenses     2,207,397       2,359,634  
Research and development     570,007       583,266  
Total expenses     2,777,404       2,942,900  
                 
Operating loss     (1,441,873 )     (2,033,302 )
                 
Net investment income     95,339       124,938  
Other income     35,152       -  
                 
Net loss   $ (1,311,382 )   $ (1,908,364 )
                 
Basic and diluted net loss per common share   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.06 )
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding     33,520,904       33,453,627  


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity
Years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

    Common Stock     Additional
Paid-in		     Accumulated        
    Shares     Amount     Capital     Deficit     Total  
                               
Balance, December 31, 2022     33,150,396     $ 3,315     $ 127,150,027     $ (122,356,477 )   $ 4,796,865  
Exercise of warrants     358,891       36       484,466       -       484,502  
Share-based compensation     -       -       144,728       -       144,728  
Net loss     -       -       -       (1,908,364 )     (1,908,364 )
Balance, December 31, 2023     33,509,287       3,351       127,779,221       (124,264,841 )     3,517,731  
                                         
Exercise of options     8,500       1       8,669       -       8,670  
Share-based compensation     -       -       89,316       -       89,316  
Issuance of common stock and warrants     130,434       13       299,987       -       300,000  
Net loss     -       -       -       (1,311,382 )     (1,311,382 )
Balance, December 31, 2024     33,648,221     $ 3,365     $ 128,177,193     $ (125,576,223 )   $ 2,604,335  


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

    2024     2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net loss   $ (1,311,382 )   $ (1,908,364 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     26,169       27,348  
Realized gain on marketable securities     -       (57,149 )
Share-based compensation     89,316       144,728  
Credit loss expense     25,001       95,000  
ROU asset amortization     237,394       144,794  
Change in assets and liabilities:                
Royalty receivables     320,190       (508,805 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     3,294       4,189  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     74,080       (40,386 )
Operating lease liability     (252,881 )     (196,406 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (788,819 )     (2,295,051 )
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchases of fixed assets     (1,623 )     (1,558 )
Purchases of marketable securities     -       (5,434,386 )
Sales and maturities of marketable securities     -       5,491,535  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities     (1,623 )     55,591  
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Net proceeds from exercise of options and warrants     8,670       484,502  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants     300,000       -  
Net cash provided by financing activities     308,670       484,502  
                 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (481,772 )     (1,754,958 )
                 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year     2,475,958       4,230,916  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year   $ 1,994,186     $ 2,475,958  
                 
Supplemental disclosure of noncash items:                
Operating lease assets obtained for operating lease liabilities   $ 1,281,319     $ -  

