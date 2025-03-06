EV Realty Acquires EV Charging Platform Gage Zero’s Assets to Scale Truck Fleet Charging and Meet Long-Term Market Demand

This strategic consolidation of assets positions EV Realty and Gage Zero to navigate an evolving market and meet long-term fleet customer needs through an expanded regional portfolio

SAN FRANCISCO, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Realty, Inc. (“EV Realty”), an EV infrastructure development platform powering commercial fleets, today announced that it has acquired a strategic portfolio of assets from Gage Zero , an Austin-based company focused on fleet electrification and infrastructure development for local, regional, and drayage trucking fleets.

Gage Zero’s approach to the market, prioritizing partnerships, industry leadership, and an equitable energy transition, generated a strategic portfolio of assets and customer relationships that complements EV Realty’s development platform strengths and growing portfolio of grid-ready, shovel-ready sites throughout California. This transaction combines EV Realty’s proven expertise in infrastructure development and deployment and Gage Zero’s active development projects and deep customer relationships with established regional trucking and logistics companies.

“Commercial fleet electrification continues to advance as vehicle manufacturers make production and supply chain investments, battery costs decline, and leading fleets—including many of Gage Zero’s partners—see the potential for greater efficiency and lower costs associated with EV trucking,” said Patrick Sullivan, EV Realty’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “The combination of our two portfolios provides our shared customers more opportunity to plan around electrification within a broadly served regional network, which opens new freight lanes, allows trucks to be used more, and ultimately drives down costs for our customers, enabling a transition to EVs that makes dollars and sense.”

“We’re excited to partner with EV Realty through this acquisition. Gage Zero’s reputation in the space, prioritizing demand-led development, pairs well with EV Realty’s disciplined approach to development and its construction-ready grid-advantaged real estate portfolio. Together, we will leverage EV Realty’s substantial investment capital and proven expertise in constructing and operating EV charging infrastructure projects to deliver even greater value to our stakeholders,” said Zeina El-Azzi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gage Zero. “The DNA and approach of our two platforms are complementary and aligned, and this transaction makes the combined projects stronger and more equipped to deliver for our customers amidst a rapidly evolving market and regulatory environment.”

Late last year, EV Realty announced a charging site acquisition in Torrance, CA, joining its growing portfolio of charging hubs currently under development in California. The company is also developing two hubs in San Bernardino and one in Livermore.

Gage Zero’s development portfolio in California includes proposed charging hub projects which will expand EV Realty’s long-term network to serve its customers in locations including Long Beach, Ontario, Los Angeles, San Diego, Fresno, Oakland, and Sacramento. Other assets acquired are in Illinois and Texas, enabling medium-term expansion into additional key markets where zero-emission freight movement is gaining traction led by demand. As part of this transaction, key members of Gage Zero’s team will be joining EV Realty, ensuring continuity to deliver results for customers, partners, and key stakeholders.

About EV Realty

EV Realty develops, deploys, and owns charging infrastructure critical to electrifying commercial fleets in the U.S. at scale. The company accelerates the adoption of large EV fleets by focusing on the fundamental constraint all electric fleets face: low-cost, reliable, and expandable access to grid-scale power. EV Realty is developing a network of grid-optimized, large-scale EV charging hubs for delivery, logistics, and services fleet customers. Our Powered Properties™ serve multiple commercial fleets in secure, high-power locations with guaranteed charging access and availability, and are located proximate to major logistics corridors. By aggregating multiple fleets with shared private infrastructure in grid-ready locations, EV Realty charging hubs reduce upfront and recurring costs for fleets, optimize charging times and provide high utilization rates. Learn more about EV Realty and how it is transforming fleet charging at www.evrealtyus.com .

About Gage Zero

Gage Zero is a fleet electrification solutions company based in Austin, Texas building a zero emission future for people and the planet. Our women-led team of clean energy and transportation experts deploys capital, builds reliable infrastructure, and provides comprehensive, cost-effective electrification services that benefit commercial transportation operators, enrich communities, and support local economies. We believe industries working together can empower everyone to participate in a cleaner future.

