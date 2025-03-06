Sow Good to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call on Friday, March 21, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. ET

IRVING, Texas, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sow Good Inc. (Nasdaq: SOWG) (“Sow Good” or “the Company”), a trailblazer in the freeze dried candy and treat industry, will hold a conference call on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

Registration Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI548a3ea1d1af4e189ff37d9b1afbb000

To access the call by phone, please register via the registration link above and you will be provided with dial-in instructions and details. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and on the Company’s website at Sowginc.com.

About Sow Good Inc.

Sow Good Inc. is a trailblazing U.S.-based freeze dried candy and snack manufacturer dedicated to providing consumers with innovative and explosively flavorful freeze dried treats. Sow Good has harnessed the power of our proprietary freeze-drying technology and product-specialized manufacturing facility to transform traditional candy into a novel and exciting everyday confectionaries subcategory that we call freeze dried candy. Sow Good is dedicated to building a company that creates good experiences for our customers and growth for our investors and employees through our core pillars: (i) innovation; (ii) scalability; (iii) manufacturing excellence; (iv) meaningful employment opportunities; and (v) food quality standards.

Sow Good Investor Inquiries:

Cody Slach

Gateway Group, Inc.

1-949-574-3860

SOWG@gateway-grp.com

Sow Good Media Inquiries:

Sow Good, Inc.

1-214-623-6055

pr@sowginc.com

