Scissors and Spice in Historic Anacostia: Mayor Celebrates New Black-Owned Businesses in Ward 8

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrated three new Black-owned businesses in historic Anacostia that have received support from the District: Sweet Tooth Cafe and Cakes, Sapodilla’s Caribbean Restaurant, and Grounded. The three new businesses are recipients of the District’s Food Access Fund and Neighborhood Prosperity Fund. Together, these programs have awarded $27 million to entrepreneurs to support neighborhood-serving amenities that create jobs and drive economic growth in emerging communities; $12.4 million has been awarded in Ward 8.



“The businesses we’re supporting here are not just providing food and goods – they’re fostering community and driving economic growth through workforce development, food incubators, and wellness program,” said Mayor Bowser. “Today, we’re happy and proud to be in historic Anacostia – on Mayor Barry’s birthday – celebrating three fantastic Ward 8 businesses.”



Mayor Bowser first toured Sweet Tooth Cafe and Cakes, a family-owned business operated by Chef Stephen Thomas, his wife Sara, and their daughter Amina that will offer halal American comfort foods, desserts, and vegan treats. The restaurant features a teaching kitchen to support food workforce development and nutrition education. The Mayor then celebrated the ribbon cutting ceremony for Sapodilla’s Caribbean Restaurant, a family-owned restaurant founded by Samantha Abrams. Sapodilla’s features the rich, and flavorful cuisine of the Caribbean, with an emphasis on dishes from Samantha’s family’s home country of Guyana. Finally, the Mayor visited Grounded, a plant shop, café, and wellness studio. Founded by Mignon Hemsley and Danuelle Doswell, Grounded is community space focused on supporting physical, mental, and emotional wellness.



As part of the event, the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) announced that it will provide Sapodilla’s and Sweet Tooth Cafe with one-year memberships to RAMW.

“At the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, we recognize that thriving neighborhoods start with thriving small businesses. Sweet Tooth Cafe and Cakes and Sapodilla’s embody the entrepreneurial spirit that makes DC’s restaurant community so special,” said Shawn Townsend, President and CEO of Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington. “We are proud to welcome them into the RAMW family with a one-year membership and look forward to supporting their growth and success in Ward 8. Mayor Bowser’s continued investment in food access and economic development is critical to ensuring that all communities across DC have vibrant, locally-owned dining destinations.”

Sweet Tooth Cafe and Cakes and Sapodilla’s received support from the District’s Food Access Fund, created by Mayor Bowser to increase access to neighborhood food access points, with a focus on Wards 7 and 8. To date, the Food Access Fund has awarded $23.4 million to support 26 businesses open in Wards 5, 7, and 8. Grounded received support from the Neighborhood Prosperity Fund, which incentivizes community development, economic growth, and job creation by using local funds to provide financing for projects that attract private investment to emerging communities.



“Mayor Bowser has invested significantly in economic development in Historic Anacostia; almost every business along the commercial corridor that sits at the intersection between Martin Luther King and Marion Barry Avenue has received financial support from the District,” said Deputy Mayor Nina Albert. “Through the Food Access Fund and Neighborhood Prosperity Fund, we empower local entrepreneurs and encourage them to lead the redevelopment of the commercial corridor and deliver the goods, services, and experiences the community needs.”



In addition to touring the businesses, Mayor Bowser announced the opening of three grant programs next Friday: Great Streets, Locally Made, and the Emerging Retail Initiative, a new grant program focused on helping food entrepreneurs operating in shared spaces open their restaurants. Applications will open on March 14.



Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos