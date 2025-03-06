Texas Spring Break Travel Alert: New Last-Minute Deals at Five Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Free Nights, Other Discounts Available at Parks Near Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New, last-minute deals at five Texas Jellystone Park locations are making family spring break vacations an even better value. From free nights to discounts up to 35%, there’s no reason for families to miss out on all the fun.

Pools and water playgrounds will be open, there will be daily activities including spring break arts and crafts, laser tag, mini golf and interactions with the Yogi Bear characters. Resort-wide Wi-Fi keeps everyone connected to work, family and friends. Most attractions and activities are included in the cost of a cabin or RV site.

The five participating Jellystone Park locations, owned by Northgate Resorts, are near Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Jellystone Park Guadalupe River (Kerrville) – spring break dates: March 7 – March 22

Activities and attractions: Indoor and outdoor pools, water zone, appearances by Yogi Bear and his friends, laser tag, games, arts and crafts, and pool parties.

Deals: Book two nights, get the third night free. Use promo code FREEBREAK. Other discounts up to 35% off are available. Details here: https://jellystoneguadalupe.com/deals

Jellystone Park Hill Country (Canyon Lake) – spring break dates: March 7 – March 22

Activities and attractions: Indoor and outdoor pools, water zone, appearances by Yogi Bear and his friends, laser tag, games, arts and crafts, and pool parties.

Deals: Book two nights, get the third night free. Use promo code FREEBREAK. Other discounts up to 35% off are available. Details here: https://jellystonehillcountry.com/deals

Jellystone Park Tyler – spring break dates: March 7 – March 22

Activities and attractions: Heated pool and water playground, new drone show, appearances by Yogi Bear and his friends, jumping pillow, gem mining, laser tag, mini golf, sports courts, games, and arts and crafts. Day passes are available.

Deals: Spring Break Special Deal – Book two nights, get the third night free. Use promo code FREEBREAK. Other discounts up to 35% off are available. Details here: https://jellystonetyler.com/deals

Jellystone Park Waller – spring break dates: March 7 – March 16

Activities and attractions: Water playground, lazy river, water slides, splash pad, appearances by Yogi Bear and his friends, mini golf, laser tag, games, and arts and crafts.

Deals: Book two nights, get the third night free. Use promo code FREEBREAK. Other discounts up to 35% off are available. Details here: https://wallerjellystonepark.com/deals

Jellystone Park Wichita Falls – spring break dates: March 7 – March 22

Activities and attractions: Water zone with swimming pools, splash pad and slides, appearances by Yogi Bear and his friends, mini golf, jumping pillows, playground, sports courts, theme activities.

Deals: Book two nights, get the third night free. Use promo code FREEBREAK. Other discounts up to 35% off are available. Details here: https://wichitafallsjellystonepark.com/deals

About Northgate Resorts

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Northgate Resorts operates 34 premier camping destinations under 11 brands across the United States. Its portfolio ranges from highly amenitized camp-resorts to charming seasonal campgrounds. Northgate Resorts is passionate about creating exceptional experiences for families, while providing property owners with outstanding management services that deliver growth. For more information visit www.northgateresorts.com.

