Saskatchewan Celebrates the 60th Anniversary of the Status of Women Office During International Women's Day 2025

CANADA, March 6 - Released on March 6, 2025

In preparation of this year's International Women's Day, the Government of Saskatchewan is proud to celebrate 60 years of advancing the status of women in our province through the development of public policy, programs and services and other strategic initiatives.  

"We are deeply committed to supporting the safety, health and prosperity of women in our province," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office Alana Ross said. "When women thrive, so will our families, communities and economy in Saskatchewan."

Since its establishment in 1964, the Status of Women Office has helped initiatives that have improved equality and offered protections for women in the workplace; increased maternity leave to extend time with newborn children; and enhanced supports and resources for women experiencing interpersonal violence along with innovative measures focused on preventing violence and abuse from occurring.   

"While we celebrate the progress made over the past 60 years, we know there is always more work to be done," Ross said. "The Status of Women Office works across all levels of government and with community stakeholders to support opportunities that advance women in growing the economy and increases their health and safety. It is all part of our government's focus on making life better for Saskatchewan people." 

Events are being held across the province to recognize International Women's Day which is celebrated each year to recognize the achievements of women and the impact they have on our world and in our communities. This year's United Nations theme is " For ALL women and girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment."

For more information about the Status of Women Office, visit: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/government-structure/boards-commissions-and-agencies/status-of-women-office.

