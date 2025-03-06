Investing in Capital Upgrades and Operational Efficiencies at Saskatoon City Hospital

CANADA, March 7 - Released on March 6, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is supporting the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) in continuing efforts to address the capacity pressures in provincial hospitals, with the immediate focus on Saskatoon City Hospital (SCH).

The province is investing an additional $15 million this fiscal year to accelerate capital renovations, equipment upgrades and operations to expand acute care services at SCH. This will include the addition of over 100 acute care inpatient beds.

This funding builds on the $30 million previously allocated in the 2024-25 budget to enhance hospital capacity and expand emergency and acute care services.

“The work we do today will have a lasting impact on the provincial health care system. We are working closely with our health care partners to improve capacity and deliver more effective, efficient services,” Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “These efforts are ongoing, and we are committed to ensuring Saskatchewan hospitals have the resources to provide high-quality care to every patient.”

The Government of Saskatchewan committed the increased funding to support the work to ensure patients receive timely, high-quality care. There will be additional announcements in the upcoming provincial budget.

-30-

For more information, contact: