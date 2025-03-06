Jimmy Irish’s Jimmy’s Merry Mischief Brings Holiday Cheer with a Mischievous Twist

I write to spark joy, inspire imagination, and bring families together—one heartfelt story at a time.” — Jimmy Irish

FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fairbanks, AK – Author Jimmy Irish releases his heartwarming children’s book, Jimmy’s Merry Mischief , a delightful holiday tale capturing the essence of family, tradition, and good-natured mischief.About the BookJoin young Jimmy as he takes on the responsibility of cleaning up after the holidays, only to hilariously misinterpret what his mother meant by "taking down the Christmas tree." With a sense of accomplishment, he drags the tree through the house, down the stairs, and straight into the backyard trash can, only to realize he may have misunderstood!This engaging and humorous holiday story captures the spirit of Christmas through a child's eyes, filled with laughter, life lessons, and heartwarming moments that families will cherish for generations.About the AuthorJimmy Irish is an Alaska-based author known for writing fictional children’s stories infused with family values. His stories are inspired by real events from his own childhood and experiences as a father.Book Details* Title: Jimmy’s Merry Mischief (Second Edition)* Author Name: Jimmy Irish* Genre: Fiction (Children’s Literature)* Publisher: Amazon KDP* Publication Date: February 21, 2025* ISBN: 979-8311544511AvailabilityJimmy’s Merry Mischief is available in eBook and paperback formats on Amazon, priced at $2.95 and $13.95, respectively. Readers can look forward to a virtual book launch event and holiday storytelling sessions. High-resolution book covers and author photos are available upon request. For additional information, review copies or interview requests, please contact Jimmy Irish LLC at jimmyirish13@gmail.com.

