International Round Table on Achievements and Initiatives of the Extrabudgetary Project Improving the Effectiveness of the Justice System in Kazakhstan

On 28 February 2025, the International Round Table “Improving the Effectiveness of the Justice System in Kazakhstan: Achievements and Initiatives” took place in Astana. The event was organized under the extrabudgetary project “Improving the Effectiveness of the Justice System in Kazakhstan”, funded by Poland, Norway, and the U.S., in close co-operation with Kazakhstan’s judicial system and co-organized by the Supreme Court and Court Administration of Kazakhstan. The round table gathered over 100 participants, including high-level representatives from the judiciary, government bodies, international organizations, and academia, to discuss key developments and future initiatives in the justice sector.

Among the high-level officials in attendance were Yerzhan Zhienbayev, Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan on Legal Issues; Aslambek Mergaliyev, Chairperson of the Supreme Court; Elvira Azimova, Chairperson of the Constitutional Court; Dmitry Malakhov, Chairperson of the High Judicial Council; Nail Akhmetzakirov, Head of the Court Administration; and Pamela Harris, President of the International Association for Court Administration. Civil society was represented by members of the Republican Bar Association, the academic community, international organizations, and representatives of the diplomatic corps.

The discussion centered around the components of the project: modernization of court administration, improvements to the system of evaluation for the professional performance of judges, and enhancement of judicial education. The first session discussed the modernization of court administration, where the speakers emphasized the support provided by the project in forming a strategic approach to ensuring the efficiency of the court system and improving human resources policy within the judiciary. As Yuri Fenopetov, Deputy Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, stated, “the joint initiative between the OSCE and the Supreme Court has not only provided continuous support for the modernization of the judicial system but has also established an empirical approach to reform through rigorous sociological surveys that will continue to shape the future of judicial governance in Kazakhstan”.

The second session focused on evaluating judges’ professional performance and disciplinary procedures aimed at improving transparency, accountability, and judicial ethics. During this session, the Chairperson of the Justice Quality Commission of the Supreme Court highlighted the importance of the survey of judges conducted within the framework of the project and the recommendations made by its consultants to improve the evaluation system. As Pamela Harris, President of the International Association for Court Administration, remarked, “In court administration, there is no silver bullet, no one-size-fits-all solution. We must be continuously open to learning from each other, adapting, and refining practices in pursuit of better governance and accountability in the judicial system”.

Finally, the improvement of judicial education was addressed, with representatives of the academic community noting the importance of collaboration among all key stakeholders in the judiciary to develop training programs for judges and court officials. As Aslambek Mergaliyev, Chairperson of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan, emphasized, “Judicial reform is not just about updating infrastructure; it is a strategic goal that requires the collective effort of all involved parties. Our aim is to create a system that meets the modern demands of society and guarantees access to justice for all citizens”.

The discussions underscored the significant achievements under the extrabudgetary project, including key reforms and modernization efforts. However, participants also acknowledged the need for ongoing cooperation and further steps to enhance the effectiveness of Kazakhstan’s justice system. The event reaffirmed the commitment of all stakeholders to advancing judicial reforms and strengthening the rule of law in Kazakhstan.