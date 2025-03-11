Discovering Light: A Visual Symphony of Photography and Design Illuminating the Soul of New York City

A spread from Discovering Light.

A Limited-Edition Photography Art Book Where Light and Typography Intertwine for an Unforgettable Story

The camera opened a world of dreams for me where possibilities turned endless. Through light and shadow, I was uncovering pieces of myself, framing not just a city but a journey within.” — Kevin Pineda Gould

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a city defined by its extremes, Discovering Light , the new limited-edition hardcover photography book by New York-based fine art photographer Kevin Pineda Gould , unveils an artistic symphony where light, shadow, and typography merge into an immersive sensory experience. A poetic documentation of post-pandemic New York City, this collection of monochrome images transcends traditional photography, weaving a deeply personal narrative through striking graphical elements and evocative design.Designed in close collaboration with seasoned graphic artist Simi Mahtani , Discovering Light is an experiential registry of self-discovery. Each element in the book is meticulously crafted, with typography that shifts dynamically like the city itself—monumental and commanding one moment, intimate and hushed the next. The expressive text, layered within Gould’s evocative photography, moves in harmony with the interplay of light and shadow, drawing the viewer deeper into the heart of New York.In the absence of color, a single bold accent emerges—a vibrant yellow, mirroring the city’s heartbeat. Whether evoking the glow of a streetlamp at dawn, the blur of a passing cab, or the fragile hope that persists in even the darkest corridors, this intentional contrast breathes life into the black-and-white palette, reinforcing the book’s core theme: one can always discover light, no matter how deep the shadows.“Four years ago, I picked up a camera by chance, and it opened a world of dreams where possibilities turned endless,” says Gould. “Through light and shadow, I was uncovering pieces of myself, framing not just a city but a journey within.”Discovering Light is an invitation to see beyond the visible, to embrace the spaces in between, and to recognize that even in the deepest shadows, light is always waiting to be found.Book Highlights:- 108 pages of carefully curated black-and-white fine art photography- Sixty-six offset-printed monochrome photographs with breathtaking detail and depth- Handcrafted hardcover design, signed and numbered by the artist- Limited to just 550 editions, ensuring exclusivity- Innovative typography and design elements that visually echo the emotions of each imageNow available for purchase at www.kpgnyc.com/shop/p/dl For media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests, please contact Kevin Pineda Gould at hello@kpgnyc.com.

