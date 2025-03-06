NCDEQ Division of Water Resources now accepting proposals to restore waters impaired by nonpoint source pollution

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources (DWR) is accepting proposals until May 30 through the Clean Water Act-Section 319 (h) Nonpoint Source Grant Funding Program for projects seeking to restore impaired waterways impacted by nonpoint source pollution.

The state expects to be able to award $1.5 million in finding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in fiscal year 2025 for competitive funding of watershed restoration projects under Section 319(h) of the Clean Water Act.

Eligible applicants for the 319 grant funds include state and local governments, including councils of government, interstate and intrastate agencies, public and private nonprofit organizations and institutions, including academic institutions, as well as from tribal groups with an up-to-date U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-approved Tribal NPS management program plan.

Specifically, DWR is seeking proposals for projects from applicants that would implement a DWR-approved watershed restoration plan to restore waterways that are impaired, or not meeting water quality standards, due to nonpoint source pollution.

Eligible waterways are considered to be impaired when they are listed as either Category 4 or 5 in either of the two most recent Integrated Reports published by the DWR Modeling and Assessment Branch. For this RFP, the 2020 and 2022 Integrated Reports are the two most recent. DWR will also consider proposals for waters included in Category 4 or 5 of the latest draft Integrated Report.

Applicants may submit a draft application no later than April 4, 2025, to obtain preliminary review and comments from DWR staff. Final applications shall be received by DWR no later than midnight May 30.

The award and amount of grant funds are conditioned on availability of funding. DWR reserves the right to wholly fund, partially fund or not fund any proposal or any component of any Section 319 grant proposal.