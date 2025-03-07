Robert Jon & The Wreck Release 'Long Gone' - A Powerhouse Single Co-Written With John Oates And Produced By Dave Cobb

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California rock powerhouse Robert Jon & The Wreck return with their brand-new single, “Long Gone,” a fiery, emotionally charged track co-written with the legendary John Oates (Hall & Oates) and produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Rival Sons, Brandi Carlile). Available on all major streaming platforms, “Long Gone” showcases the band’s ability to fuse raw, bluesy storytelling with the kind of soaring melodies and rock-and-roll grit that have made them a force in the modern rock landscape.Stream “Long Gone” HERE Watch The Official Music Video NOW “‘Long Gone’ was a song that came from a co-write with John Oates while on a trip to Nashville,” shares frontman Robert Jon Burrison. “It was an honor to work with such a great artist. Once we brought it into the room with Dave Cobb, the song took on new life with a riveting riff and a solo that punches you in the face. A song about a relationship that can’t seem to mend, this one is sure to be relatable as well as memorable.”Initially crafted during a writing session at the historic RCA Studio A, the song went through multiple evolutions before producer Dave Cobb reshaped it into something fresh and electrifying. “Working with Dave was one of the most inspiring things we’ve ever experienced as a band,” adds guitarist Henry James. “His ability to articulate and execute spontaneous ideas was next level. Any previous arrangement of this song we had went out the window. Dave had a completely fresh take, and after some back-and-forth of rough onomatopoeias, we just went for it. We jammed out what you hear today in just a few takes.”“Long Gone” is a gripping blend of blues, soul, and high-octane rock, and the latest installment in what has already been a monumental year for Robert Jon & The Wreck, following the high-energy release of“Sittin’ Pretty” and the introspective “Ashes in the Snow.” Each single has revealed a new side of the band’s ever-evolving artistry, setting the stage for their highly anticipated new studio album this summer.In addition to releasing new music, Robert Jon & The Wreck are gearing up for an action-packed 2025 tour schedule. This month, they will join Joe Bonamassa and a star-studded lineup on the Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea X cruise (March 21-26, 2025), followed by a highly anticipated appearance at the iconic New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (April 24, 2025). The momentum continues with an extensive Spring & Summer European tour, where they will bring their signature blend of southern rock, blues, and high-octane energy to fans across the UK, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, France, and Spain.With a slate of high-profile performances ahead, Robert Jon & The Wreck are primed for another unforgettable year on the road. For full tour dates and ticket information, visit www.robertjonandthewreck.com/tour Spring U.S and European DatesMarch 21-26 – Miami, FL – Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea XMarch 29 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Fieldf Trip FestivalApril 15 - Hengelo, NL - MetropoolApril 16 - Verviers, BE - Spirit of 66April 17 - Affalter, DE - Zur LindeApril 18 - Seewen, CH - Gaswerk EventbarApril 19 - Lyss, CH - KufaApril 20 - Nürnberg, DE - HirschApril 24 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage FestivalApril 26 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid RoomApril 27 - Holmfirth, UK - PicturedomeApril 29 - Hull, UK - The WellyApril 30 - Norwich, UK - Epic StudiosMay 1 - Folkestone, UK - The QuarterhouseMay 2 - Venlo, NL - GrenswerkMay 3 - Groningen, NL - Groningen Rhythm & Blues Nights FestivalMay 6 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy BirminghamMay 7 - Gloucester, UK - GuildhallMay 8 - Chester, UK - The Live RoomsMay 9 - Northampton, UK - Northampton RoadmemberMay 10 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall StudioJune 13 - Naches, WA - Chinook Fest 2025Summer European DatesJune 20 - Vitoria, ES - Askena FestivalJune 21 - Le Thor, FR - SonografJune 25 - Aschaffenburg, DE - Colos-SaalJune 26 - Herschbach, DE - Haus HergispachJune 27 - Torgau, DE - Kulturbastion Torgau Open AirJune 28 - Hannover, DE - Blues GarageJune 30 - Koln, DE - Die KantineJuly 1 - Wurzburg, DE - PosthalleJuly 2 - Marburg, DE - KFZ MarburgJuly 3 - Weert, NL - BosuilJuly 4 - Diepenbeek, BE - Hookrock FestivalJuly 5 - Amsterdam, NL - MelkwegSummer U.S. DatesAugust 1 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Blues FestivalAugust 2 - Lake View, IA - Stone Pier Summer Concert SeriesAugust 3 - Hobart, IN - The Hobart Art TheaterAugust 5 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland BallroomAugust 6 - Homer, NY - Center For The Arts of HomerAugust 9 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music HallAugust 12 - Waldoboro, ME - Waldo TheatreAugust 13 - New York, NY - Sony HallAugust 14 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music HallAbout Journeyman RecordsJourneyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. About Journeyman RecordsJourneyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies, while building Joe Bonamassa's career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics that allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without dealing with the typical resistance of "gatekeepers" who don't believe in or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.

