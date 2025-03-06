The NC Center for Missing Persons Unveils Missing Child Repository to Aid in Locating Missing Juveniles

In 2024, there were 8,758 reports of missing children in the State of North Carolina. Until now, North Carolina has not had a unified way to notify the public when children go missing. Additionally, photos of missing juveniles have not always been readily available to the public.

To address this need, the Missing Child Repository has been launched as a public resource to assist in locating missing juveniles and identifying those unable to identify themselves. This repository includes all juveniles reported missing in North Carolina, regardless of the circumstances. Family members can now submit a photo of a missing child to be included in the repository by emailing the child’s name and case number to missing@ncshp.gov.

“Our hope is that this public repository will aid in the location of missing juveniles across the state, as well as providing a means to identify juveniles that are unable to identify themselves,” said Morrissa Ahl-Moyer, Director of the NC Center for Missing Persons.

For more information about the NC Center for Missing Persons and to access the Missing Child Repository, visit https://nccmp.ncdps.gov.



