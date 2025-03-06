Gauteng Provincial Legislature briefs Portfolio Committee on Community Safety on crime statistics, 7 Mar

Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner to brief committee on 3rd quarter crime stats for 2024/25 financial year.

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety will on Friday, 7 March 2025, host a briefing by the Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni, on the 3rd Quarter Crime Statistics for the 2024/25 Financial Year.

This briefing will focus on crime trends between October and December 2024, a period often characterized by a spike in criminal activities due to the festive season.

Given the seasonal increase in crime, the briefing will provide valuable information into how the Police responded to crime incidents, strategies employed to ensure safety and the challenges faced during this critical period.

The Committee will also discuss ongoing efforts to combat crime and improve safety and security across the Province.

Details of the Briefing are as follows:

Date: Friday, 7 March 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: The Capital on 20 West Road South, Morningside, Sandton



For interview requests with the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee please contact: Mr Thebe Khumalo on 072 266 1021 email: TKhumalo@gpl.gov.za

#govzaupdate